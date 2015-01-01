पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:16 दिसंबर से 31 जनवरी तक एक सप्ताह में मात्र 4 दिन ही चलेंगी लंबी दूरी की ट्रेनें, लोग परेशान

मोहनिया2 घंटे पहले
रेलवे बोर्ड ने महाबोधि समेत दो ट्रेनों के समय में परिवर्तन किया है जबकि अजमेर सियालदह एक्सप्रेस के परिचालन पर ब्रेक लगाते हुए उसे रद्द कर दिया है। कोहरे को लेकर लंबी दूरी की ट्रेने भभुआ रोड स्टेशन से होकर गुजरने वाली कई ट्रेनों के समय में रेलवे बोर्ड ने परिवर्तन किया है। महाबोधि एक्सप्रेस को सप्ताह में केवल 4 ही दिन चलाने का निर्णय रेलवे बोर्ड ने लिया है।

महाबोधि एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन को अब स्पेशल ट्रेन के रूप में चलाया जा रहा है। ट्रेनों के परिवर्तन समय 16 दिसंबर से 31 जनवरी तक लागू रहेगा। भभुआ रोड स्टेशन से गुजरने वाली ट्रेन संख्या-03307 अप व 03308 डाउन धनबाद फिरोजपुर कैंट स्पेशल ट्रेन का परिचालन सप्ताह में 1 दिन रद्द करने का निर्णय रेलवे बोर्ड ने लिया है। महाबोधि ट्रेन संख्या 02397 महाबोधि एक्सप्रेस सप्ताह में सोमवार शुक्रवार और रविवार को नहीं चलेगी।
महाबोधि एक्सप्रेस मंगलवार, शनिवार व सोमवार को रद्द कर दी गई
वहीं नई दिल्ली से चलकर भभुआ रोड स्टेशन आने वाली ट्रेन संख्या 02398 महाबोधि एक्सप्रेस मंगलवार, शनिवार व सोमवार को रद्द कर दी गई है। महाबोधि एक्सप्रेस दिसंबर में 18, 20, 21, 25, 27 व 28 को नहीं चलेगी। दिल्ली स्टेशन से भभुआ रोड स्टेशन व गया को जाने वाली महाबोधि एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन दिसंबर माह में 19, 21, 22, 26, 28 व 29 को रद्द रहेगी।

अजमेर सियालदह एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन रद्द किया
रेलवे बोर्ड ने अजमेर सियालदह एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन को कोहरे के कारण रद्द किया है। वहीं रेलवे बोर्ड ने डीडीयू गया रेलखंड पर भभुआ रोड स्टेशन से होकर गुजरने वाली ट्रेन संख्या 8609 व 86010 लोकमान तिलक स्पेशल ट्रेन का परिचालन 17 दिसंबर से शुरू किया है।यह जानकारी भभुआ रोड स्टेशन प्रबंधक आफताब अहमद ने दी।

