निर्देश:नगर पंचायत प्रशासन ने छठ घाटों का लिया जायजा,दिए कई जरूरी निर्देश

मोहनिया35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मोहनिया में छठ पर्व से पूर्व सभी छठ घाट पूरी तरह से सुसज्जित होगा

मंगलवार को नगर पंचायत प्रशासन मोहनिया नगर के सभी छठ घाटों का जायजा लिया। नप के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी संजय उपाध्याय, नगर अध्यक्ष प्रतिनिधि शिवजी, उपाध्यक्ष अशोक पासवान उर्फ लहरी क्या लाभ है नप के सफाई कर्मियों की टीम छठ घाटों पर छठ व्रतियों की मुकम्मल व्यवस्था के लिए बारीकी से मुआयना करते हुए जायजा लिया।

इस दौरान नप प्रशासन नगर के वार्ड संख्या 12 स्टेशन रोड स्थित पोखरा, वार्ड संख्या 15 स्थित जागेश्वर नाथ मंदिर पोखरा, वार्ड संख्या 16 स्थित दुर्गावती नदी, वार्ड संख्या 6 स्थित मल्लाह टोली पोखरा, डडवा पोखरा का जायजा लिया। उप छठ घाटों पर व्रतियों की मुकम्मल व्यवस्था को लेकर नगर पंचायत के सफाई कर्मियों को बुधवार से सभी घाटों पर साफ सफाई, ब्लीचिंग व चुना का छिड़काव, लेवलिंग, करने का निर्देश दिया गया।

नगर अध्यक्ष प्रतिनिधि शिवजी ने बताया कि नगर क्षेत्र के सभी छात्र घाटों पर व्रतियों के लिए मुकम्मल व्यवस्था करने को लेकर नगर पंचायत गंभीर है। मंगलवार को इसी उद्देश्य के साथ सभी छठ घाटों का जायजा लिया गया। जायजा लेने के दौरान नगर पंचायत के सफाई कर्मियों को कई जरूरी निर्देश दिए गए हैं। छठ पर्व से पूर्व सभी छठ घाट पूरी तरह से सुसज्जित होगा।

