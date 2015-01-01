पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लाभकारी योजना:प्रधानमंत्री स्ट्रीट वेंडर योजना के तहत 65 फुटपाथी दुकानदारों को नगर पंचायत ने किया चयनित

मोहनिया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 503 फुटपाथी दुकानदारों ने नगर पंचायत में ऋण योजना के लिए किया था आवेदन

कोरोना काल में ना जाने कितने ऐसे परिवार है, जिनके सामने पेट की आग बुझाने के लिए दो जून की रोटी जुगाड़ करना किसी चुनौती से कम नहीं है। खासकर फुटपाथ पर ठेला, खोमचा लगाकर परिवार का भरण-पोषण करने वाले छोटे दुकानदारों को ऐसी परेशानी से हर दिन रूबरू होना पड़ा रहा है। लॉकडाउन के दौरान सभी दुकानों को बंद करा दिया गया था।

लंबी चली लॉकडाउन की वजह से दो-दो पैसों को बुरे वक्त के लिए सहेज कर रखा था। वह भी किसी तरह पेट भरने में खत्म हो गया। अब कैसे पेट भरें, यह चिता इन छोटे तौर पर व्यवसाय करने वालों के जेहन में बार-बार उठ रही थी लेकिन इसका रास्ता नहीं मिल रहा था। इसी बीच केंद्र सरकार ने ऐसे ही फुटपाथ दुकानदारों के लिए प्रधानमंत्री स्ट्रीट वेंडर निधि योजना लेकर आई।

योजना के तहत नगर पंचायत के माध्यम से चिह्नित फुटपाथ दुकानदारों फिर से रोजगार शुरू करने के लिए बैंकों के माध्यम से दस हजार रुपये सहायता राशि दिलाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू की गई है। योजना के तहत अबतक कुल 65 फुटपाथ दुकानदारों को ऋृण उपलब्ध कराने के लिए नगर पंचायत द्वारा चयनित किया गया है। ऋृण प्राप्त करने के बाद चयनित लोगों द्वारा फिर से अपना व्यवसाय शुरू कर देंगे।

नगर पंचायत क्षेत्र में फुटपाथ दुकानदारों ने ऋृण प्राप्त करने के लिए विभिन्न बैंकों में ऑनलाइन आवेदन भी दिया है। वैसे ऋण प्राप्ति के लिए कुल 503 फुटपाथ दुकानदारों ने नगर पंचायत में आवेदन दिया था जिसमें 65 लोगों को नगर पंचायत द्वारा चयनित किया गया है।

मोहनिया नगर के सलमान कुरेशी, प्रेम शाह आदि ने कहा कि कोरोना महामारी के दौरान लॉकडाउन होने से उनके रोजगार पर संकट पड़ गया, आज आलम यह है कि दो जून रोटी के लिए किसी तरह फुटपाथ पर दुकान सजाकर अपना और अपने परिवार का भरण पोषण कर रहे हैं। किसी ने प्रधानमंत्री स्व-निधि योजना के बारे में बताया। ऑनलाइन के माध्यम से ऋृण के लिए आवेदन किया है।
दस-दस हजार ऋण की राशि मुहैया कराई जाएगी
नगर पंचायत के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी संजय उपाध्याय ने कहा कि इस योजना के तहत कुल 65 फुटपाथी दुकानदारों को चयन किया गया है। सभी चयनित फुटपाथी दुकानदारों को प्रधानमंत्री स्ट्रीट वेंडर निधि योजना के तहत दस-दस हजार ऋण की राशि विभिन्न बैंकों से मुहैया कराई जाएगी। विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर आचार संहिता लागू है, आचार संहिता खत्म होते ही चयनित फुटपाथी दुकानदारों को बैंकों से राशि मुहैया कराई जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें