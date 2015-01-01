पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रैली:एनसीसी कैडेटों ने चलाया स्वच्छता अभियान

मोहनियाएक घंटा पहले
  • स्वच्छता पखवारा मना रहे कैडेट्स का बटालियन के अधिकारियों द्वारा की जाती है मॉनिटरिंग

42 बिहार बटालियन एनसीसी ग्रुप गया के तत्वावधान में गुरुवार को मोहनिया के महाराणा प्रताप महाविद्यालय के एनसीसी कैडेटों ने एनसीसी के समादेशी पदाधिकारी कर्नल संदीप भाटिया के नेतृत्व में स्वच्छता अभियान के तहत रैली निकाली।

रैली को महाविद्यालय के प्राचार्य डॉ. अनिल कुमार सिंह ने हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। इस दौरान प्राचार्य ने एनसीसी कैडेटों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि स्वच्छता मानव जीवन के लिए बेहद जरूरी है। स्वच्छता से ही स्वच्छ समाज और स्वच्छ व्यक्तित्व का विकास होता है।

रैली मैं मौजूद कैडेटो ने हाथों में स्वच्छता को लेकर लिखी बैनर, तख्ती लेकर पूरे मोहनिया नगर का भ्रमण किया। इस दौरान एनसीसी कैडेट स्वच्छ समाज बनाना है, गांधी जी का यह संदेश स्वच्छ वह स्वस्थ रहें अपना देश जैसे नारे लगाते रहे।

एनसीसी कैडेट रैली के दौरान लोगों को स्वच्छता से होने वाले लाभ के बारे में बताते हुए उन्हें जागरूक करते रहे। एसोसिएट एनसीसी पदाधिकारी कैप्टन डॉ शंभूनाथ सिंह ने बताया कि स्वच्छता पखवाड़ा मना रहे कैडेट्स का बटालियन के अधिकारियों द्वारा मॉनिटरिंग की जाती है।

लोगों के बीच चित्र, वीडियो, रंगोली, पोस्टर पर अपलोड किया जाता है : जिस पर वह स्वच्छता गतिविधियों से संबंधित कार्य योजनाएं लोगों के बीच चित्र, वीडियो, रंगोली, पोस्टर पर अपलोड कर साझा करते हैं। रखवाला के दौरान एनसीसी कैडेट व अधिकारी पूरे उत्साह के साथ पखवारा मनाते हैं और समाज के लोगों से उनके कार्य क्षेत्र में गुणात्मक स्वच्छता सुधारो की अपेक्षा करते हैं।

इधर, 42 बिहार बटालियन एनसीसी के तत्वाधान में स्वच्छता पर वेबीनार आयोजित की गई। जिसका उद्घाटन महाराणा प्रताप कॉलेज के एनसीसी पदाधिकारी डॉ डॉक्टर शंभू नाथ सिंह ने किया।

