उदासीनता:जीटी रोड पर दौड़ रहे ओवरलोडेड बालू लदे ट्रक

मोहनिया36 मिनट पहले
  • प्रशासनिक कार्रवाई हवा हवाई हो रही है साबित, सड़कें भी टूटने का बना रहता है खतरा बना

डिहरी के सोन नदी से खनन पर रोक अक्टूबर माह से हटाए जाने के बाद कैमूर की सीमा क्षेत्र में जीटी रोड की सड़कों पर बालू लदी ओवरलोड ट्रके सरपट दौड़ते नजर आ रही है। प्रतिदिन सैकड़ों की संख्या में बालू लदी ओवरलोडेड ट्रके जीटी रोड की सड़कों पर सरपट दौड़ती नजर आ रही है। यह ट्रके क्षमता से 4 से 5 गुना 70 से 80 टन बालू लोड कर यूपी सीमा में प्रवेश कर रही है।

लेकिन इन ट्रकों पर कार्रवाई करना तो दूर कैमूर प्रशासन मूक दर्शक बनी देख रही है। प्रशासन की खुली छूट और कार्रवाई नहीं करने का नतीजा है कि बालू लदी ओवरलोडेड ट्रको का काफिला जीटी रोड की सड़कों पर दौड़ता नजर आ रहा है जो लोगों के लिए सबसे बड़ा मौत का काल बनते नजर आ ही रहा हैै। जीटी रोड पर सरपट दौड़ रहे बॉलीवुड ओवरलोडेड ट्रकों से सड़कों पर दुर्घटनाओं की आशंका भी प्रबल हो गई है तो वहीं सड़कें भी टूटने का खतरा बना हुआ है।
परिवहन व खनन विभाग की ड्यूटी के बावजूद ओवरलोडेड ट्रकें होते हैं पार

कैमूर प्रशासन जीटी रोड पर बालू लदे ओवरलोड ट्रकों पर कार्रवाई करने के लिए 24 घंटे खनन एवं परिवहन विभाग के अधिकारियों को समेकित चेक पोस्ट पर तैनाती की गई है। बावजूद इसके ओवरलोडिंग में कोई कमी नही आ रही है।सूत्रों द्वारा बताया जा रहा है कि बालू लदी ओवरलोडेड ट्रकों में ज्यादातर गाड़ियां बालू माफियाओं द्वारा अपने ट्रकों की एंट्री कराई गई होती हैं जिसको जीटी रोड पर तैनात इन पदाधिकारियों द्वारा नहीं पकड़ा जाता है।

कोरम पूरा करने के लिए उन्हीं गाड़ियों को पकड़ा जाता है जो बाहर की होती हैं, और उन गाड़ियों को पकड़कर उनपर फाइन की कार्रवाई कर कागजी खानापूर्ति की जाती है और एंट्री माफियाओं से कराई गई एंट्री का पैसा पदाधिकारियों की झोली में आउटसाइड से पहुंच जाता है जिसका नतीजा है कि बालू लदी ओवरलोडेड ट्रके ट्रकों पर एक पटरा तो दूर फूल डाला 70 से 80 टन बालू लोड कर खुलेआम जीटी रोड पर दौड़ रही हैं।

ट्रकों के कारण कई बार हो चुकी है दुर्घटनाएं

अगर हम जीटी रोड पर होने वाले सड़क हादसों की बात करें तो बालू लदी ओवरलोड ट्रकों के कारण पिछले एक-दो महीनों में दर्जनों सड़क हादसे में काफी इजाफा हुआ हैं जिसमें मोहनिया थाना क्षेत्र के पुसौली, मुठानी, भीटी, बरेज, कौड़ीराम एवं दुर्गावती थाना क्षेत्र के डीड़ीखिली, अवरिहा मोड़, खामिदौरा मोड़ सहित दर्जनों ऐसे जगह हैं जहां कई लोगों ने सड़क दुर्घटना में अपनी जान गवा बैठे हैं तो कई जिंदगी भर के लिए अपंग हो गए हैं।

