कैमूर विधानसभा:मतगणना के राउंड दर राउंड बदलते रहे प्रत्याशी व उनके समर्थकों के चेहरे

मोहनियाएक घंटा पहले
  • कैमूर में विधान सभा चुनाव में महागठबंधन का जादू इसबार चल गया

गत बुधवार यानी 10 नवंबर को बिहार विधान सभा चुनाव का मतगणना संपन्न हो गया। मगर मतगणना के दौरान जो नजारे और लोगों में कौतूहल देखी गई उन्हें काफी दिनों तक याद रखा जाएगा।

मतगणना के दौरान राउंड दर राउंड बदलते रहे प्रत्याशी और उनके समर्थकों के चेहरे, तो वहीं समय के साथ साथ बढ़ता गया वोटों का फासला। कैमूर में विधान सभा चुनाव में महागठबंधन का जादू इसबार चल गया। पिछले विधानसभा चुनाव में कैमूर के चारों सीटों पर भाजपा ने जीत का परचम लहराया था। मगर इसबार चारों सीटों पर भाजपा को करारी शिकस्त मिली है। राजद का जिले में प्रदर्शन काफी शानदार रहा।

मोहनिया, रामगढ़, व भभुआ में राजद में जीत का सेहरा बांधा वहीं चैनपुर में बसपा ने। इसका असर मतगणना केंद्र पर भी देखा गया। सुबह आठ बजे वोटों की गिनती शुरू होते ही महागठबंधन के कार्यकर्ताओं में उत्साह देखा जाने लगा। वहीं एनडीए के प्रत्याशी और उनके समर्थकों में उदासी देखी गयी। राउंड दर राउंड राजद प्रत्याशियों और उनके समर्थकों के चेहरे के रंग बदलते रहे।

महागठबंधन समर्थकों की रही बल्ले-बल्ले, तो एनडीए समर्थकों में रही खामोशी: बता दें कि मतगणना के दौरान भभुआ व मोहनिया के राजद प्रत्याशी शुरू से ही बढ़त बनाए हुए थे। रामगढ़ राजद प्रत्याशी सुधाकर सिंह चूरू से तीसरे नंबर पर चल रहे थे मगर जैसे ही 19वीं राउंड की गिनती शुरू हुई उन्होंने बढ़त बनाते हुए दूसरे नंबर पहुंच गए। हालांकि अंत में रामगढ़ के राजद प्रत्याशी सुधाकर सिंह ने जीत का परचम लहराया।

