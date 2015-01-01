पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अव्यवस्था:मोहनिया में चौक-चौराहों पर अलाव की नहीं हुई व्यवस्था

मोहनियाएक घंटा पहले
मोहनिया अनुमंडल क्षेत्र में ठंड से वृद्ध व बीमार लोगों की मुश्किलें काफी बढ़ गई है। इधर ठंड के बढ़ने के बाद भी प्रशासन द्वारा अभी तक अलाव जलाने की व्यवस्था नहीं की गई है। एक-दो जगहों पर लोग निजी तौर पर अलाव की व्यवस्था किए हैं। लोग कचरा व लकड़ी चुन कर किसी तरह अलाव जला रहे हैं।

ठंड व कनकनी की वजह से लोगों को दोपहर बाद ही राहत मिल रही है, फिर शाम से पूरे रात्रि समय तक ठंड से लोग बेहाल हो जा रहे हैं। सुबह में घना कोहरा से लोगों को सामने कुछ दिखाई नहीं दे रहा था। घने कोहरे की वजह से सड़कों पर वाहनों का परिचालन कम हो गया है। वहीं नगर में ठंड व कोहरा अधिक रहने से लोग घरों से कम निकल रहे है। इसके चलते नगर में अन्य दिनों की अपेक्षा कम भीड़ रही।

