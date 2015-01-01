पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धनतेरस:तीस ग्राहकों को ट्रैक्टर की डिलीवरी दी गई

मोहनिया2 घंटे पहले
प्रोपराइटर तरुण सिंह धनतेरस पर ग्राहक को ट्रैक्टर का चाबी सौपते हुए।
  • ग्राहकों को उपहार स्वरूप महिंद्रा ट्रैक्टर एजेंसी प्रोपराइटर तरुण सिंह ने बांटा मिठाई का डब्बा

धनतेरस का त्योहार मोहनिया में गुरुवार व शुक्रवार को दो दिनों तक को मनाया जा रहा। इसको लेकर शहर के बाजार में काफी चहल-पहल देखी गई। इधर धनतेरस पर मोहनिया के देवकली स्थित जीटी रोड के पास न्यू कामना महिंद्रा ट्रैक्टर एजेंसी द्वारा धनतेरस के अवसर पर शुक्रवार को धनतेरस के मौके पर तीस ग्राहकों को ट्रैक्टर की डिलीवरी दी गई। इस मौके पर महिंद्रा ट्रैक्टर के प्रोपराइटर तरुण सिंह ने संयुक्त रूप से ग्राहकों को चाबी प्रदान की।

प्रोपराइटर तरुण सिंह ने बताया कि घनतेरस के मौके पर सबसे ज्यादा महिंद्रा ट्रैक्टर के 415 डीआई मॉडल भूमिपुत्र एवं महिन्द्रा ट्रैक्टर का नया माॅडल एसपी सीरीज की डिलीवरी दी गई। पूर्व में बुकिंग कराने वाले ग्राहकों को आकर्षक छूट दिया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि पूरे विश्व में ट्रैक्टर इंडस्ट्रीज में सबसे अधिक 30 लाख से ज्यादा कस्टमर महिंद्रा कंपनी के साथ जुड़े हुए हैं।

यह उनके विश्वास का प्रतीक है कि आज महिंद्रा नंबर वन बना हुआ है। एसपी सीरीज माॅडल की पर छह साल की वारंटी दी जा रही है। इस माॅडल की किसानो में जबरदस्त मांग है। कंपनी किसानो की मांग पूरा करने के लिए रात-दिन मेहनत कर रही है।

