गिरफ्तारी:किसान का कैश उड़ाने वाले गिरोह के दो लोग गिरफ्तार

मोहनिया2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मुख्य आरोपी के लिए पुलिस छापेमारी कर रही

गत सोमवार को मोहनिया के पंजाब नेशनल बैंक में किसान के झोले में ब्लेड मारकर पैसा निकालने वाले गिरोह के दो अन्य सदस्य को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। गिरफ्तार अपराधियों में रोहतास जिला के सासाराम थाना क्षेत्र के गजराद गांव निवासी गोपाल प्रसाद व इंद्रपुरी बीएमपी थाना क्षेत्र के बस्तीपुर गांव निवासी विजय कुमार शामिल है। बता दें कि गत सोमवार को मोहनिया के पंजाब नेशनल बैंक मे बरेज गांव निवासी बैकुंठ सिंह द्वारा अपने खाते से 49 हजार 5 सौ निकासी करने के बाद उच्चको ने उनके झोले में ब्लेड मारकर कुलचे चोले में रखे उक्त सभी पैसे निकाल लिए थे।

उसी दौरान पैसा लेकर भागने के क्रम में बैंक में मौजूद उपभोक्ताओं ने रोहतास जिला अंतर्गत डेहरी थाना क्षेत्र के न्यू डिलिया वार्ड संख्या 20 निवासी सत्येंद्र शर्मा को पकड़कर पुलिस के हवाले की कर दिया था। पुलिस ने त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए पकड़े गए व्यक्ति के निशानदेही पर घटना को अंजाम देने वाले गिरोह के उक्त दोनों सदस्यों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

घटना से 1 घंटे पूर्व बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा से भी उचक्के 14 हजार उड़ाए थे
एसपी ने बताया कि इस गिरोह द्वारा पंजाब नेशनल बैंक की घटना से 1 घंटे पूर्व बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा से पैसा निकाल कर जा रहे मोहनिया थाना क्षेत्र के पकड़ीहार कला गांव निवासी सिंहासन सिंह के झोले में रखे 14 हजार रुपए को भी ब्लेड मारकर पैसे ले भागे थे। रामगढ़ में भी गत 14 अक्टूबर को इस गिरोह के द्वारा इसी तरह की घटना को अंजाम दिया गया था जो रामगढ़ थाना में केस दर्ज है। इस गिरोह की कार्यशैली इस तरह है की अधिकांश तौर पर बुजुर्ग व्यक्ति को निशाना बनाया जाता है।

