50 हजार रुपए उड़ाए:नगरा में सीएसपी संचालक की बाइक की डिक्की से 50 हजार रुपए उड़ाए

नगराएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • संचालक ने दर्ज कराई प्राथमिकी, पुलिस बोली- जांंच-पड़ताल की जा रही है

ओपी थाना क्षेत्र के नगरा में पंजाब नेशलन बैंक के समीप चाय दुकान से एसबीआई के सीएसपी संचालक के डिक्की से अज्ञात चोरों ने 50 हजार रुपए निकाल फरार हो गया और इसकी भनक तक संचालक को नहीं लगी। उक्त सीएसपी संचालक बनियापुर थाना क्षेत्र के खाकी मठिया में भारतीय स्टेट बैंक का सीएसपी बैंक चलाते हैं, जो नगरा एसबीआई बैंक से पैसा निकालने आए हुए थे। संचालक राजकुमार प्रसाद ने बताया कि नगरा भारतीय स्टेट बैंक से रुपया का निकासी बाइक में तेल लेने के किए कादीपुर पम्प पर जा रहा था और वापस आने के दौरान कादीपुर पंजाब बैंक के पास चाय दुकान पर चाय पीने के रुक गया और पांच मिनट बाद चाय पीकर जैसे ही बाहर निकला, तो बाइक के डिक्की खुला देख कर होश उड़ गया और देखा कि बैग समेत रुपया गायब थे, उन्होंने आसपास काफी पूछताछ किया, लेकिन बाइक के डिक्की से बैग निकालते किसे नही देखा, फिर उसकी सूचना स्थानीय थाना को दिया और अज्ञात चोर के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज करायी। इस संबंध ओपीध्यक्ष पीएल यादव ने कहा कि आवेदन मिला है, जांच पड़ताल किया जा रहा है।

बनियापुर में स्वर्ण व्यवसायी की बाइक की डिक्की से बदमाशों ने सोना और चांदी के जेवर लूटे
बनियापुर|थाना क्षेत्र के पुछरी बाजार के सोना व्यवसायी के बाइक के डिक्की से अज्ञात बदमाशों ने जेवर लेकर फरार हो गए। जिसकी सूचना मिलते ही चौक पर वाहन चेक कर रहे पुलिस ने बदमाशों का पीछा किया। लेकिन पुलिस असफल रही। जानकारी के मुताबिक बेदौली गांव निवासी जीउत प्रसाद पुछरी अपने सोना दुकान से दुकान बंद कर बाइक से जेवर लेकर घर जा रहे थे कि चेतन छपरा मोड़ के नजदीक सोना व्यवसायी जब सामान खरीद रहा था। तब तक बाइक पर सवार दो अज्ञात बदमाशों ने सोना व्यवसायी के बाइक के डिक्की से सोना तथा चांदी का जेवर निकाल कर फरार हो गए। घटना के बाद सोना व्यवसायी ने जब पुलिस को बताया तो पुलिस के द्वारा बदमाशों का पीछा किया गया। लेकिन सभी बदमाश भागने में सफल रहे।

