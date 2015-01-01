पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तीन लाेग घायल:दो मोटरसाइकिलों में आमने सामने भिंड़त, तीन लाेग घायल

नगरा7 घंटे पहले
नगरा-जलालपुर मुख्य पथ पर स्थित ओपी थाना क्षेत्र के अर्वा कोठी पुल के समीप शनिवार को दो मोटरसाइकिल की आमने सामने की टक्कर में तीन लोग घायल हो गए। घायलों को स्थानीय लोगो ने इलाज के लिए नजदीकी पीएचसी में भर्ती कराया। जहां चिकित्सक स्थिति को चिंताजनक देख कर रेफर कर दिया। घायल जलालपुर थाना क्षेत्र के कलवारी गांव निवासी जगलाल राय का पुत्र प्रवीण कुमार तथा चौखडा गांव निवासी कृष्ण बिहारी श्रीवास्तव का पुत्र दीपक कुमार व दीपक श्रीवास्तव का पुत्र रवि कुमार बताए जाते है। बताया जाता है कि दोनों मोटरसाइकिल चालक एक दूसरे के विपरीत आ रहे थे, तब अचानक ही दोनों मोटरसाइकिल आमने सामने की भिड़ंत हो गई।
सड़क दुर्घटना की दर्ज की गई प्राथमिकी
मढ़ौरा| गौरा ओपी क्षेत्र के गौरा हड्डी फैक्ट्री के करीब बाइक दुर्घटना में जख्मी की मौत के बाद मृतक के पिता शेरपुर छपरा निवासी शेर महम्मद ने प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराया है । प्राथमिकी में बताया है कि उनका 40 वर्षीय पुत्र फैजूल आलम अपने साला के लड़का असफाक आलम के साथ बाइक से अगहरा अपने मौसी के घर जा रहा था । इसी दौरान किसी अज्ञात वाहन ने लापरवाही से चलाते हुये पीछे से धक्का मार दिया । घटना में बुरी तरह से जख्मी उनके पुत्र का छपरा इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गयी । शेर महम्मद ने अज्ञात वाहन के चालक को आरोपित किया है।

