दो लोग घायल:अलग-अलग दो सड़क हादसे में दो लोग घायल

नगरा2 घंटे पहले
ओपी थाना क्षेत्र के दो अलग-अलग सड़क दुर्घटना में मंगलवार की शाम दो लोग घायल हो गए। बताया जाता है कि नगरा-जलालपुर मुख्य पथ पर स्थित अर्वा गांव के समीप रोड क्रास करने के क्रम में एक वृद्ध घायल हो गए । लोगों ने मोटरसाइकिल सवार पकड़ लिया। जिसकी सूचना लोगो ने स्थानीय थाना को दिया। मौके पर एसआई नित्यानंद राय दलबल के साथ पह़ुंचे और घायल का इलाज के लिए पीएचसी में भर्ती कराया। उक्त घायल वृद्ध कंचन साह के 61 वर्षीय पुत्र जलू साह बताए जाते है। फिर नगरा-गड़खा मुख्य पथ पर स्थित बन्नी रेलवे ढाला के पास मोटरसाइकिल सवार भी बुरी तरह घायल हो गया, जो लोगो ने इलाज के लिए नगरा पीएचसी में भर्ती कराया। घायल गौरा ओपी क्षेत्र के नरहरपुर निवासी शाहीन अली के पुत्र नासिर अली बताया जाता है।

