हादसा:बाइक दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, साले की मौत, बहनोई घायल

नगरनौसा4 घंटे पहले
नगरनौसा थाना क्षेत्र के चेरो-नगरनौसा पथ के कटहीपुल के समीप रविवार की संध्या करीब सात बजे सड़क दुर्घटना में बाइक सवार सवार साला बहनोई गम्भीर रूप से जख़्मी हो गए। जख़्मी पहचान नगरनौसा थाना क्षेत्र के सुलेमानचक गांव निवासी सुरेश रविदास के पुत्र अंतु कुमार व पटना जिला के दनियावां थाना क्षेत्र के नविचक गांव निवासी मंटू रविदास के रूप में की गई।

जख्मी हालत में दोनों को तत्काल प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र ले जाया गया जहां दोनों की गंभीर स्थिति को देखते हुए प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद सदर अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया गया । जहां इलाज के दौरान अंतु कुमार की मौत हो गया। प्राप्त जनकारी के अनुसार अंतु अपने बहनोई मंटू रविदास के साथ बाइक द्वारा नगरनौसा की तरफ से अपने घर सुलेमानचक जा रहा था। इसी दौरान मखुदमपुर गांव के आगे कटही पुल के समीप बाइक अनियंत्रित होकर सड़क किनारे गड़े लोहे के पिलर से जा टकराई।

