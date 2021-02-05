पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महिला के चेहरे पर चलाई गोली:मानपुर में घर में घुसकर कई राउंड की फायरिंग, 1 महिला समेत 4 घायल लोग पटना रेफर

नालंदा15 मिनट पहले
पिंकी देवी के चेहरे से छूकर निकली गोली। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • दो गुटों की पुरानी रंजिश का मामला बता रही है पुलिस
  • आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए चल रही है छापेमारी

नालंदा के मानपुर में एक व्यक्ति के घर में घुसकर कुछ लोगों ने दिनदहाड़े गोलीबारी की, जिसमें 1 महिला समेत 4 लोग घायल हो गए। घायलों को पटना रेफर कर दिया गया है। घटना अलौदिया गांव की है। कई राउंड फायरिंग की आवाज सुनकर इलाके में दहशत का माहौल पैदा हो गया है। वारदात से गांव में अफरातफरी मच गई। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही स्थानीय पुलिस वहां पहुंची। सदर DSP डॉ. शिब्ली नोमानी ने बताया कि दो गुटों की पुरानी रंजिश में गोलीबारी हुई है। फिलहाल घायलों का इलाज चल रहा है। आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस गांव में छापेमारी कर रही है।

अस्पताल में इलाजरत घायल।
घर में घुसकर की फायरिंग, पटना रेफर
अलौदिया गांव में दिनदहाड़े गोलीबारी हुई। कुछ लोगों ने एक व्यक्ति के घर में घुसकर कई राउंड फायरिंग की। घटना में पिंकी देवी, मंटू सिंह, धीरज सिंह, भोला सिंह घायल हैं। गोलियों की आवाज सुनकर गांव के लोग घटनास्थल पर पहुंच गए। इसके बाद उन्होंने घायलों को बिहारशरीफ सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। पिंकी देवी के चेहरे में गोली लगी है जबकि अन्य तीन को पेट में गोली लगी है। घायलों की हालत नाजुक देखकर सदर अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें पटना रेफर कर दिया है।
पुलिस कर रही छापेमारी
घटना के संबंध में सदर DSP डॉ. शिब्ली नोमानी ने बताया कि दिनदहाड़े गोलीबारी हुई है। पुरानी रंजिश का मामला है। फिलहाल पुलिस गांव में कैंप कर रही है। घटना में 4 लोग घायल हैं, उन्हें पटना रेफर कर दिया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि मामले में आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी चल रही है। उन्हें बख्शा नहीं जाएगा।

