नालंदा में दिनदहाड़े डकैती:दूसरी मंजिल पर मां बना रही थी खाना, पहली पर घुसे डकैत; ऑनलाइन क्लास कर रहे बच्चे को बांध ले उड़े 15 लाख के जेवर

नालंदा40 मिनट पहले
शुभम से पूछताछ करती पुलिस। - Dainik Bhaskar
शुभम से पूछताछ करती पुलिस।
  • डकैतों ने गन प्वाइंट पर वारदात को दिया अंजाम
  • शुभम के स्कूल बैग में भरकर ले गए गहने और पैसे

नालंदा के सोहसराय में एक बिजनेसमैन के घर से डकैतों ने गन प्वाइंट पर 15 लाख रुपए के जेवर और 1 लाख रुपए नगद उड़ाए। डकैतों ने वारदात को उस वक्त अंजाम दिया जब बिजनेसमैन घर में नहीं थे और उनकी पत्नी दूसरी मंजिल पर खाना बना रही थी। इसी दौरान वे पहली मंजिल पर गए और ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई कर रहे शुभम राज (12 साल) की कनपटी पर पिस्टल तान दी। इसके बाद उसे बंधक बनाकर उसी के स्कूल बैग में जेवर और पैसे भरकर फरार हो गए। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही स्थानीय पुलिस पहुंची और पड़ताल में जुट गई। पुलिस ने बताया कि इलेक्ट्रॉनिक व्यवसायी सुजीत कुमार के घर से 15 लाख रुपए की डकैती हुई है।

सुनैना देवी।
सुनैना देवी।

दूसरी मंजिल पर खाना बना रही थी मां
जिस समय घटना को डकैतों ने अंजाम दिया उस समय शुभम की मां दूसरी मंजिल पर खाना बना रही थी। घटना को अंजाम देन के बाद बदमाश जब मौके से फरार हो गए तो शुभम ने शोर मचाया। सुनैना देवी ने बताया कि रोजाना की तरह वह ऊपर रसोई में खाना बना रही थी। शुभम का ऑनलाइन क्लास चलता है इसलिए ऊपर से बीच-बीच में उससे क्लास के बारे में पूछती रहती है। गुरुवार को भी वह खाना ही बना रही थी। कई बार उसे आवाज दी लेकिन शुभम आवाज नहीं दे रहा था क्योंकि डकैतों ने उसके मुंह को बंद कर दिया था। उससे कोई रिस्पॉन्स नहीं मिलने पर वह दौड़कर नीचे आई तो उसका हाल देखकर वह सकते में पड़ गई। तत्काल आसपास के लोगों को बुलाकर इसकी जानकारी दी, जिसके बाद पुलिस को घटना की सूचना दी गई। मौके पर पुलिस पहुंच गई और पड़ताल में जुट गई।

शुभम की कनपटी पर तान दी पिस्टल
शुभम ने बताया कि दोपहर में वह रूम में बैठकर ऑनलाइन क्लास कर रहा था। पापा अपनी दुकान के लिए घर से निकल गए थे। इसी दौरान मौका पाकर डकैत घर में घुस आए। शुभम ने जैसे ही उनसे पूछा कि आपलोग कौन हैं? अंदर कैसे आ गए... तो उन उन्होंने कमर से रिवॉल्वर निकाल कर उसकी कनपटी पर सटा दिया और उसे बंधक बना लिया। इसके बाद उसके हाथ-पैर भी बांधकर कमरे के एक कोने में उसे लिटा दिया। घर में रखी आलमारी से करीब एक लाख रुपये और जवेरात निकाल लिए। इसके बाद उन्हें कुछ नहीं मिला तो शुभम के स्कूल बैग में भरकर ले भागे।

