पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नालंदा के एथलीट को सोनू सूद की मदद:ट्रिपल जंप के एथलीट आनंद ने ट्वीट कर मांगी मदद तो सोनू सूद ने करवाया घुटने का ऑपरेशन; कहा- अब ओलंपिक में तिरंगा फहराना

नालंदा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आनंद कुमार। - Dainik Bhaskar
आनंद कुमार।
  • 2018 में हरियाणा के रोहतक में नेशनल गेम में आई थी घुटने में चोट
  • गाजियाबाद के हीलिंग ट्री हॉस्पिटल में हुआ है आनंद का ऑपरेशन

नालंदा के ट्रिपल जंप के एथलीट आनंद कुमार को बॉलीवुड एक्टर सोनू सूद की मदद मिली है। घुटने के ऑपरेशन के लिए आनंद ने ट्वीट कर उनसे मदद मांगी थी। गाजियाबाद के हीलिंग ट्री नामक अस्पताल में उनका सफलतापूर्वक ऑपरेशन करवाया गया। इस बात की जानकारी आनंद ने अपने सोशल अकाउंट पर शेयर की है। दिसंबर 2018 में हरियाणा के रोहतक में नेशनल गेम के दौरान आनंद के घुटने में गंभीर चोट आई थी।
आप हिन्दुस्तान का झंडा ओलंपिक में लहराओगे
आनंद कुमार ने 27 जनवरी को ट्वीट कर सोनू सूद से मदद मांगी थी। उन्होंने लिखा था- "सर, मेरा ACL (Ligament) प्रैक्टिस करते समय डैमेज हो गया था। मेरे पापा के पास इतना पैसा नहीं है कि मैं सर्जरी करा सकूं। मैं खेलना चाहता हूं। मेरे पापा का सपना है कि वह मुझे ओलंपिक में इंडिया का तिरंगा लहराता देखें। प्लीज सर हेल्प मी।" इसके रिप्लाई में सोनू सूद ने लिखा था कि आप हिन्दुस्तान का झंडा ओलंपिक में जरूर लहराओगे। आपकी सर्जरी 30 जनवरी को इंद्रपुरम के हीलिंग ट्री हॉस्पिटल में अखिलेश यादव करेंगे। आनंद ने सर्जरी के बाद आभार व्यक्त किया है और लिखा है सर मैं आपके सपनों को पूरा करूंगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकंडेला गांव में किसान महापंचायत का मंच गिरा, राकेश टिकैत समेत कई नेता चोटिल - हरियाणा - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser