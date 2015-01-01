पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान चिंतित:खेत में धान पककर तैयार, कटाई को नहीं मिल रहे मजदूर, किसान चिंतित

नारदीगंज2 घंटे पहले
प्रखंड क्षेत्र के खेतों में धान की फसलें पक्कर लहलहा रही हैं। फसल को देख किसान भी मुग्‍ध होकर कटाई में जुट गए है। सुबह में धूप खिलते ही फसल की कटनी का सिलसिला शुरू हो जाता है। इस बार धान की उपज अच्छी हुई है। इससे किसान काफी खुश हैं। हालांकि फसल की कटनी के लिए कई जगह मजदूर नहीं मिल रहे। ऐसे में किसान अपने घर के सदस्‍यों के साथ ही कटनी में जुट गए हैं। धान की फसल कटते ही किसान गेहूं सहित अन्‍य रबी फसल की बुआई में जुट जाएंगे। किसान खेतों की जुताई अब ट्रेक्टर के माध्यम से करा लेते हैं। लेकिन फसल की कटाई के लिए जिस अनुसार मजदूरों की जरूरत है। उसकी पूर्ति नहीं हो पा रही है। कारण सारे युवा मजदूर अपने स्वजन के साथ ईंट भठ्ठा पर काम करने चले गए हैं।

गांव घर में बचे मजदूरों से ही किसान धान की कटाई करवा रहे है। मजदूर की कमी से फसल की कटाई प्रभावित हो रही है। मजदूर मिलने की आशा को छोड़कर किसान अब पूरे स्वजन के साथ फसल की कटाई में लग गए है। कृष्ण देव सिंह, रामानंद सिंह, टुनटुन सिंह, वीरेंद्र सिंह, रंजीत कुमार, निवास कुमार ने बताया कि धान की कटाई के लिए क्षेत्र में पर्याप्त मजदूर नहीं मिलने की वजह से पूरे परिवार के साथ मिलकर फसल की कटाई कर रहे है। फसल की कटाई के वक्त मजदूरों की आवश्यकता होती है। लेकिन मजदूर रोजगार की तलाश में बाहर पलायन कर गए है। इसके वजह से क्षेत्र में मजदूरों की कमी हो गई है।

