अफरा तफरी मची रही:कुएं में एक भैंसा और एक बकरी के गिर जाने से घंटों अफरा तफरी मची रही

नासरीगंज3 घंटे पहले
नासरीगंज प्रखण्ड के अमियावर गांव एक खुले कुंवें में एक भैंसा और एक बकरी के गिर जाने से घटों अफरा तफरी मची रही। ग्रामीणों के द्वारा गठित एसडीआरएफ टीम के (रेस्क्यू)अथक प्रयास से भैंसे को बाहर निकाला गया। वहीं समाजसेवी गांधी चौधरी ने उक्त टीम का नेतृत्व कर रहे थे। वही गठित टीम ने रस्से लगाकर टीम के दो सदस्यों धनजी और अजय पासवान ने कुंवे में अंदर जाकर और शेष दर्जनों टीम के सदस्यों के द्वारा कुंवे के ऊपर खड़े होकर खींच कर बाहर निकाला और उक्त पशु की जान बचाई लेकिन अधिक पानी पीने के कारण बकरी की कुंवे में ही मृत्यु हो गई।

ग्रामीणों के द्वारा गठित किये गए एसडीआरएफ टीम के कप्तान समाजिक कार्यकर्ता गांधी चौधरी ने कहा कि सरकार कुंवे की उड़ाही और उसका सौन्दर्यकरण करने के बाजय उसे खुले में छोड़ कर घोर लापरवाही कर रही है उक्त कुंवा गांव के सड़क के ठीक किनारे है और अब वो मेनहोल का रूप ले चुका है जिसमें गिरने से आज पशु की जान गई है कल अनजाने में कोई व्यक्ति या खेलते हुए बच्चे भी उक्त कुंवे में गिर सकते हैं उन्हें भी खतरा पहुंच सकता है।ग्रामीणों ने ग्रामीण एसडीआरएफ टीम के द्वारा पशु की जान बचाने की सराहना की और बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामीण महिला पुरुष उक्त सफल प्रयास को देखने के लिए एकत्रित थे।

