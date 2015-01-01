पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कर रहे मनमानी:मिट्टी के लिए तटबंध खुदाई से नहर हो रही क्षतिग्रस्त

नासरीगंज4 घंटे पहले
  • लोग नहर को क्षति पहुंचाने में लगे हुए हैं, यह सिलसिला लगातार बढ़ता ही जा रहा है

दीपावली का त्यौहार आने में अब दो दिन शेष रह गए हैं। दीपावली में मिट्टी से घर प्रतिष्ठानों की लिपाई पुताई के लिए नासरीगंज प्रखंड क्षेत्र के बसडीह व इटिम्हां मुख्य नहर पर बलियां मोरी से इटिम्हां पुल तक जगह-जगह पर ग्रामीणों द्वारा तटबंध की खुदाई कर नहर को क्षतिग्रस्त करने में लगे हुए हैं। जिसकी सूचना सिंचाई विभाग के अधिकारियों को नहीं पता है। नहर के तटबंधों कि निगरानी नहीं कि जाने के कारण जगह-जगह ग्रामीण अपनी मनमानी कर उसे क्षति पहुंचाने के काम में लगे हुए हैं। वही नासरीगंज प्रखंड के इटिम्हां गांव से गुजरने वाली नहर के तटबंध को मिट्टी नाजायज तरीके से खुदाई होने के कारण उसे ग्रामीण जाने अनजाने में क्षति पहुंचाने में लगे हुए हैं। यह सिलसिला लगातार दिनों पर दिन बढ़ता ही जा रहा है जिसे रोकने की कवायद अब तक किसी के द्वारा नहीं की जा रही है। वही मिट्टी की खुदाई कर रहे ग्रामीणों द्वारा बताया गया कि मिट्टी से कच्चे घरों की रंगाई पुताई की जाती है। जो जल्दी ही सुख कर घर को चिकना और स्वच्छ बनाने में काम आती है। खेतों में इन दिनों धान के वजह से मिट्टी मिलना मुश्किल हो रहा है। इसलिए लोग अपनी जरूरतों के लिए नहर से ही थोड़ा बहुत मिट्टी ले अपने घर आंगन की साफ-सफाई रंगाई पुताई का कार्य पूरा करते हैं।

अधिकारियों से शिकायत के बाद भी नहीं हुई कार्रवाई
स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि प्रतिदिन काटे जा रहे नहर के तटबंध की शिकायत िवभागीय अधिकारियों से किए जाने के बावजूद कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई। धीरे-धीरे नहर तटबंध की मिट्‌टी कटाई से वह कमजोर होते जा रहा है। एक ना एक दिन तटबंध टूट जाएगा और सैकड़ों एकड़ खेत जलमग्न हो जाएगी। जिससे फसलों का भी नुकसान हो सकता है। इसलिए पहले ही इस पर कार्रवाई नहीं हुई तो आगे चलकर बहुत ही परेशानी हाेगी। मिट्‌टी की कटाई पर जल्द से जल्द रोक लगाई जाए। खेतों में इन दिनों धान फसल के कारण मिट्‌टी नहीं मिलने के कारण नहर के तटबंध को काटकर घर की पुताई कर रहे हैं।

