पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

एसएच हो रही खराब:बालू के ओवरलोडेड वाहनों से डेहरी नासरीगंज और डेहरी -बिक्रमगंज की एसएच हो रही खराब

नासरीगंज3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नासरीगंज में बालू के ओवरलोड वाहनों से डेहरी नासरीगंज, और डेहरी बिक्रमगंज की एसएच बिल्कुल जर्जर हो गई है।सड़क के दोनों किनारे प्रखण्ड क्षेत्र के पडूरी से लेकर कैथी,कछवां,नासरीगंज दाउदनगर पुल के लिंक रोड तक बालू वाहनों की लंबी कतार प्रतिदिन लगी रहती है सड़क पर दोनों ओर बालू के वाहनों की लंबी कतार से सड़क संकीर्ण हो रही है और आये दिन बालू के ओवरलोड वाहनों के अतिक्रमण से सड़क दुर्घटना हो रही है,यात्रीगण दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होकर गम्भीर रूप से घायल हो रहे हैं कहीं कहीं जान चली जा रही है।

वही नासरीगंज प्रखण्ड क्षेत्र में धड़ल्ले से हो रहा है सोन नदी से बालू का अवैध खनन,ओवरलोड बालू लदे सड़क पर पानी गिराते बालू के वाहन बेखौफ दिन के उजाले औऱ रात के अंधेरे में सरपट दौड़ रहे हैं। सोन नदी में जेसीबी के द्वारा बालू छान कर बिना चालान के बालू निकाल कर धड़ल्ले से हो रही बालू की ढुलाई। सोन नदी से छान कर पानी युक्त बालू निकालकर बालू वाहन सड़क के किनारे खड़ा कर झरने की तरह पानी गिरा रहे हैं। जिससे सड़क पर बिना बरसात तालाब सा दृश्य उत्पन्न हो गया है। जिससे आम यात्रियों को असुविधा हो रही है।

सड़क पर बालू के वाहनों के द्वारा पानी गिराने से सड़क की स्तिथि कीचड़ मय हो गई है,जगह जगह बड़े बड़े गडढे उभर गए हैं जिसमें फंस कर बाइक सवार यात्री एवं यात्री वाहन दुर्घटना ग्रस्त हो रहे हैं यात्रियों की जान जा रही है।बड़ी संख्या में कम्पनी के बिना ईसी के घाटों का संचालन किया जा रहा है जो सन्ध्या ढलते ही सोन नदी में बढ़े जलस्तर के अंदर जेसीबी लगाकर बालू निकालकर रासज्व को क्षति पहुंचा रहे हैं।सड़क पर सरपट दौड़ रहे बालू वाहनों पर प्रशाशन की कोई अंकुश नहीं है बालू वाहनों एवं अवैध खनन पे कारवाई के बजाय प्रशासन मूकदर्शक बना हुआ है और सड़क क्षतिग्रस्त हो रही है,यात्रियों को असुविधा हो रही है,सड़क पर बालू वाहन के द्वारा गिराए जा रहे। सड़क पर सरपट दौड़ रहे बालू वाहनों पर प्रशाशन की कोई अंकुश नहीं है बालू वाहनों एवं अवैध खनन पे कारवाई के बजाय प्रशासन मूकदर्शक बना हुआ है और सड़क क्षतिग्रस्त हो रही है,यात्रियों को असुविधा हो रही है,सड़क पर बालू वाहन के द्वारा गिराए जा रहे पानी से जलजमाव की स्तिथि बनी हुई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें