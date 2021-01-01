पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेलकूद:मथुरी की टीम ने 8 विकेट से डेहरी को हराकर क्वार्टर फाइनल में बनाई जगह

नासरीगंज
नासरीगंज प्रखण्ड के अमियावर खेल ग्राउंड पर पंचायत स्तरीय क्रिकेट महामुकाबला का तीसरा मैच शुक्रवार को नासरीगंज प्रखण्ड के डेहरी पंचायत बनाम मथुरी के बीच खेला गया।जिसमें डेहरी पंचायत ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए निर्धारित 12 ओवर में 8 विकेट खोकर 104 रन बनाई। 105 रन के लक्ष्य के जबाब में खेलने उतरी मथुरी की टीम ने 8 ओवर में 3 विकेट खोकर 105 रन बनाकर लक्ष्य को पूरा कर लिया। इस तरह से मथुरी ने 8 विकेट से डेहरी को हरा कर क्वाटर फाइनल में अपनी जगह पक्की की।

इस मैच में मैन ऑफ द मैच मतुरी के मुन्नाम को पुरुस्कार दिया गया। बेस्ट बैट्समैन डेहरी के लल्लू और बेस्ट बॉलर का पुरस्कार मथुरी के प्रिंस कुमार को दिया गया। इस टूर्नामेंट के मुख्य आयोजक सह समाज सेवी गांधी चौधरी द्वारा खेलाया जा रहा हैं। इस मैच में अंपायर की भूमिका में राकेश रंजन चौधरी व पंकज शर्मा जबकि कमेंट्री का कार्यभार शिवकल्याण भरद्वाज,स्कोरिंग का कार्य संजीव कुमार उर्फ हीरो,राजा साह ने निभाया। मौके पर गोलू सिंह, प्रफुल पासवान, राजा राठौर थे।

