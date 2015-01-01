पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

निरीक्षण:पौधों का मनरेगा पदाधिकारी ने किया निरीक्षण

नासरीगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नासरीगंज प्रखंड क्षेत्र के इटिम्हा पंचायत के इटिम्हां नहर पुल से बसडीहा फॉल तक लगाये गये 400 पौधों का मनरेगा पदाधिकारी संतोष कुमार ने निरीक्षण किया एवं इटिम्हा से मेन रोड, धनाव खालसा तथा धनाव खालसा से बलिया तक मनरेगा विभाग से लगाये गए पौधों का भी मनरेगा पदाधिकारी ने निरीक्षण किया। मनरेगा पदाधिकारी ने कर्मियों को निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि समय-समय पर साफ -सफाई करना, पानी डालना, तत्काल जगह जगह पर चापाकल लगाना, वन पोषक उपलब्ध रहने, सूचना पट लगाने, पौधों का देखभाल करने, जानवरो से पौधों को बचाने का निर्देश दिया। मनरेगा के तहत लगाए गए पौधों का साप्ताहिक निरीक्षण कर कार्यालय को जांच प्रतिवेदन उपलब्ध कराने हेतु कर्मियों को निर्देश दिया। आपको बताते चलें कि 09 नवंबर को बिहार दर्शन ने इसकी खबर प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित किया था। जिसका असर पड़ते ही मनरेगा पदाधिकारी ने मनरेगा के तहत लगाए गए सभी पौधों का निरीक्षण कर जायजा लिया और कई तरह अहम दिशा-निर्देश दिया। मौके पर मुखिया शशि कुमार, उपमुखिया पति योगेंद्र प्रसाद, रोजगार सेवक सुदामा प्रसाद, बीएफटी देवनाथ राम मौजूद थे

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें