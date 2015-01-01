पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पदाधिकारी:चाक-चौबंद सुुरक्ष व्यवस्था के लिए लगातार गश्त लगाते रहे पदाधिकारी

नासरीगंजएक घंटा पहले
नासरीगंज पूरे प्रखण्ड क्षेत्र में श्रद्धा व भक्ति के साथ लोक आस्था का चार दिवसीय महापर्व छठ शनिवार को संपन्न हो गया। नासरीगंज प्रखण्ड के थानामोड़ छठ घाट, मानिकचंद घाट, पयहारी जी छठ घाट, अमियावर छठ घाट, हरिहरगंज, इटिम्हां छठ घाट, महादेवा, जमालपुर, सहित विभिन्न जगहों पर हजारों की संख्या श्रद्धालुओं ने शुक्रवार को अस्ताचलगामी व शनिवार को उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया। छठ से सबंधित विभिन्न पारंपरिक गीत गाते हुए जहां छठव्रतियों का घाटों की ओर आने का तांता लगा रहा। वही बड़े-बड़े ध्वनि-विस्तारक यंत्रों से निकलते पारंपरिक छठ गीत विभिन्न घाट को गुलजार कर रहे थे। वहीं गली, सड़क से लेकर छठ घाट लाईट से चार-चांद लगा रहे थे। महिलाएं विभिन्न परिधानों एवं आभूषणों से सुसज्जित होकर छठ घाटों पर पहुंची। वही विभिन्न पूजन के लिए फलों व पकवानों से सजाकर दउरा व डाल घाटों पर लेकर श्रद्धालु पहुंचे। उनके पीछे-पीछे व्रती गीत गाते हुए घाटों पर पहुंची। चार दिन के निर्जला उपवास के बाद व्रतियों ने शनिवार को उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के बाद पारन किया। चाक-चौबंद सुरक्षा-व्यवस्था के बीच वरीय पदाधिकारी घाटों पर गश्त लगाते रहे। शहर से लेकर गांव व कस्बों के सड़कों व छठ घाटों को दूधिया रौशनी से सजाया गया था। प्रखण्ड क्षेत्र के अमियावर, सवारी, महादेवां, मंगराव, जमालपुर, पडुरी, अतिमिगंज, इटिम्हा, कच्छवा, कैथी आदि घाट रात भर गुलजार रहे। बीडीओ मनीष कुमार व थानाध्यक्ष राजेश कुमार अपनी पुलिस प्रशासन टीम के साथ सक्रिय दिखे। छठ घाटों पर जगह-जगह बिहार पुलिस की महिला व पुरुष जवान भी तैनात किए गए थे। नगर पंचायत के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी भी सभी वार्ड पार्षदों के साथ घाट पर मॉनीटिरिंग करते रहे।

संझौली में निर्जला व्रत रखकर व्रतियों ने की कड़ी साधना

शांति और साैहार्द वातावरण में महापर्व छठ मनाया गया। उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर शनिवार को छठ पूजा संपन्न हो गई है। छठ पूजा मनाने वाले व्रतियों ने 36 घंटे का निर्जला व्रत रखकर कड़ी साधना करके सूर्य से अपनी कृपा बनाए रखने की प्रार्थना की। प्रखंड के खैरा भुतहा,चांदी इंग्लिश,उदय पुर सूर्यमंदिर,सुसाडी सूर्य मंदिर,सिकठी, संझौली शिव सरोवर सहित दर्जनों गांवों में सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया गया। महिलाओं ने सूर्य भगवान से अपनी संतानों, पति व परिवार की खुशियां मांगीं। खैरा भुतहा,चांदी इंग्लिश,उदय पुर सूर्यमंदिर में व्रती पहुंचे।

