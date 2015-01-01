पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का भय:धान की फसल तैयार, पर नहीं मिल रहे हैं मजदूर

नासरीगंज4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • झारखंड के सीमावर्ती जिलों पलामू, गढ़वा व डाल्टनगंज से नहीं पहुंच पा रहे पर्याप्त मजदूर

नासरीगंज प्रखंड में धान की फसल पक कर लगभग तैयार हो चुकी है। धान की बालियों को देखकर किसानों के चेहरे पर जहां एक ओर खुशी का माहौल रहा है। वहीं दूसरी ओर फसल काटने वाले मजदूरों का न आना किसानों के लिए चिंता का विषय बना हुआ है। बता दें कि झारखंड से प्रति वर्ष बड़ी संख्या में धान कटनी के लिए मजदूर नासरीगंज प्रखंड में आते हैं। जिसमे अधिकतर बिहार से सटे झारखंड सीमावर्ती जिला पलामू, गढ़वा व डाल्टनगंज के होते हैं। कोरोना संक्रमण के मद्देनजर सभी मजदूर अपने गांव से नहीं आना चाह रहे हैं।

धान की फसल कटाई को लेकर झारखंड से भारी मात्रा में मजदूर विगत कई वर्षों से यहां आते रहे हैं। लेकिन, इस बार कोरोना संक्रमण को देख मजदूरों में काफी नकारात्मक सोच देखी जा रही है। जो किसान मजदूरों को लाने के लिए उनके गांव जा चुके हैं। उन्हें भी बैरंग वापस लौटना पड़ा है। किसान उनके घर पर जाकर उन्हें बुलाने का भरपूर कोशिश कर रहे हैं। हालांकि वे अभी पहुंच नहीं रहे हैं।

बालियों के पक कर झड़ने का डर

इस बार मजदूरों का बहुत कम मात्रा में आना किसानों के लिए एक चिंता का विषय बना हुआ है। वहीं खेतों में नमी होने के कारण हार्वेस्टर आधे से अधिक खेतों में फिलहाल नही चल पाएगा और चलेगा भी तो नवंबर महीने के अंत तक, जिससे धान की बालियों के पक कर अनाज खेतों में झड़ने का डर सताने लगा है। प्रखंड क्षेत्र के विभिन्न गांवों के किसानों में यही चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है। किसानों ने बताया कि खलिहानों की छिलाई कर उसे तैयार किया जा चुका है, लेकिन अभी तक मजदूर नही आने से हमलोग काफी चिंतित हैं। वहीं प्रखंड के अन्य गांव के किसानों का भी यही हाल है। किसानों का कहना है कि अगर फसल समय पर नही कटा तो रवि फसल की बुआई पर बहुत खासा असर पड़ सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें