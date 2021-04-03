पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुकाबला:6 फरवरी को सुपर फाइनल क्रिकेट का हाेगा मुकाबला

नासरीगंजएक घंटा पहले
नासरीगंज नगर पंचायत क्षेत्र अंतर्गत उच्च विद्यालय के स्टेडियम में डॉ. अनंत शास्त्री मेमोरियल एनपीएल कमेटी के तत्वावधान में चल रहे सीजन-3 में आगामी 06 फरवरी को सुपर फाइनल मुकाबला वार्ड 08 व वार्ड 05 के बीच खेला जायेगा। जिसकी तैयारी एनपीएल कमेटी के द्वारा की जा रही है। इस फाइनल मुकाबले में उद्घाटनकर्ता समाजसेवी कमलेश यादव व मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में समाजसेवी डॉ मो शाहरुख खान शामिल होंगे। इसके अलावे प्रखंड व नगर के कई जनप्रतिनिधि, राजनीतिक पार्टियों के कार्यकर्ता व समाजसेवी आदि शामिल रहेंगे। कमिटी के अध्यक्ष उदयप्रताप सिंह उर्फ रवि भईया एवं सेक्रेटरी अमित चंद्रवंशी में बताया कि फाइनल मुकाबले को लेकर लगभग-लगभग सभी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गयी हैं। मौके पर कमेटी के सुमित चंद्रवंशी, अमरजीत कुमार उर्फ टिंकू, हिमांशु कुमार, धर्मवीर कुमार, सुरेंद्र कुमार, सिंटू कुमार, रंजन यादव समेत सभी सदस्य उपस्थित थे।

