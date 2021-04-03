पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उठी आवाज:पैक्सों को भी उर्वरक का आवंटन देने की उठी आवाज

नासरीगंजएक घंटा पहले
नासरीगंज प्रखण्ड मुख्यालय स्थित ई किसान भवन में प्रखण्ड स्तरीय उर्वरक निगरानी समिति की बैठक आयोजित की गई। इस बैठक में पदाधिकारी एवम जनप्रतिनिधि भी मौजूद थे।इस बैठक की अध्यक्षता नासरीगंज प्रखण्ड प्रमुख पवन कुमार ने किया। इस बैठक के सभी सम्मानित सदस्यों द्वारा बताया गया कि प्रखण्ड में उर्वरक की कोई कमी नही हैं। और प्रखण्ड प्रमुख नासरीगंज द्वार मांग की गई कि जिस समय कृषकों को यूरिया की ज्यादा आवश्यकता होती हैं। और उस समय बिस्कोमान में पर्याप्त मात्रा में यूरिया उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा। प्रखण्ड अध्यक्ष राजद शिवकल्याण भारद्वाज द्वारा मांग की गई कि बिस्कोमान के आलोक में पैक्सों को भी उर्वरक का आवंटन दिया जाए। बिस्कोमान अध्यक्ष द्वारा बताया गया कि युरिया के साथ-साथ सूक्ष्म पोषक तत्वों का भी कृषकों को उपयोग करना चाहिए। और सभी सदस्यों द्वारा बताया गया कि उर्वरक उचित मूल्य पर मिल रहा है। मौके पर प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी मनीष कुमार, अंचलाधिकारी श्यामसुंदर राय, प्रखण्ड कृषि पदाधिकारी बैजनाथ साहू,बिस्कोमान प्रबंधक उपेंद्र सिंह,भाजपा प्रखण्ड अध्यक्ष कनकधीर उपाध्याय, नगर अध्यक्ष लालबाबू उर्फ संजय कुमार, जदयू प्रखण्ड अध्यक्ष मनोज कुमार, कांग्रेस प्रखण्ड अध्यक्ष बख्शी जौहर अली उर्फ (टुन्नू) एवम अन्य खाद दुकानदार मौजूद थे।

