पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आतिशबाजी करने पर रहेगी रोक:मतगणना केन्द्र की 500 मीटर की परीधि में सुबह 6 बजे से लेकर मतगणना समाप्त होने तक 144 लागू

नवादा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक जगह 5 से अधिक व्यक्ति नहीं हो सकेंगे जमा, जुलूस निकालने, आतिशबाजी करने पर रहेगी रोक

बिहार विधान सभा आम निर्वाचन 2020 के तहत् नवादा जिला अन्तर्गत पांच विधान सभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में आज मतगणना होना है। मतगणना का कार्य नवादा स्थित केएलएस काॅलेज, नवादा एवं शिक्षण एवं प्रशिक्षण संस्थान (डायट) नवादा में अधिष्ठापित बज्रगृह-सह-मतगणना केन्द्र में 8 बजे प्रातः से प्रारंभ होगा तथा परिणाम की घोषणा तक जारी रहेगा। मतगणना स्वच्छ, निष्पक्ष एवं शांतिपूर्ण वातावरण में सम्पन्न कराने हेतु केएलएस काॅलेज, नवादा एवं जिला शिक्षण एवं प्रशिक्षण संस्थान (डायट) नवादा के चारो ओर 500 मीटर की परिधि में निषेधाज्ञा लागू रहेगी।

अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी नवादा सदर उमेश भारती के द्वारा दण्ड प्रक्रिया की धारा 144 के अन्तर्गत नवादा सदर अनुमंडल अन्तर्गत कन्हाई लाल साहु काॅलेज, नवादा एवं जिला शिक्षण एवं प्रशिक्षण संस्थान (डायट) नवादा स्थित मतगणना केन्द्र के चारों ओर 500 मीटर की परिधि सहित नवादा नगर परिषद के सम्पूर्ण क्षेत्र में प्रातः 06ः00 बजे से मतगणना की समाप्ति एवं परिणाम की घोषणा के चार घंटे बाद तक शांति एवं विधि व्यवस्था संधारित करने हेतु प्रतिबंधित क्षेत्र घोषित करते हुए निषेधाज्ञा लागू की गई है।

कन्हाई लाल साहु काॅलेज, नवादा एवं जिला शिक्षण संस्थान (डायट) नवादा स्थित मतगणना के चारों ओर 500 मीटर की परिधि सहित नवादा नगर परिषद के सम्पूर्ण क्षेत्र में प्रातः 06ः00 बजे से मतगणना की समाप्ति एवं परिणाम की घोषणा के चार घंटे बाद तक पांच से अधिक व्यक्ति जमा होकर सभा, प्रचार-प्रसार, धरणा प्रदर्शन नहीं करेंगे। मतगणना केन्द्र में किसी प्रकार के अस्त्र-सस्त्र, हथियार, लाठी, गरासा, बरछा, फरसा, चाकू-छूरा, विस्फोटक पदार्थ एवं आग्नेयास्त्र, वीडियो संचार वाहन, मीडिया प्रसार वाहन आदि के साथ प्रवेश नहीं करेंगे एवं किसी प्रकार का ध्वनि विस्तारक का प्रयोग नहीं करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें