पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अब है मतगणना की बारी:70 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य वाले 2539 ईवीएम दो वज्रगृहों में किए गए सील

नवादा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीआईएसएफ के जिम्मे स्ट्रांग रूम की सुरक्षा, सीसीटीवी से चारों दिशाओं में रखी जा रही नजर

जिले के पांच विधानसभाओं के 70 प्रत्याशियों की तकदीर वाले 2539 ईवीएम शहर के दो बजरगृह में बंद हो गए। गुरुवार को दोनों बज्रगृहो को विभिन्न दलों और प्रत्याशियों और उनके चुनावी अभिकर्ताओं के सामने सील किया गया। इलेक्ट्रानिक वोटिंग मशीनों को स्ट्रांग रूम में सील कर दिए जाने के बाद बज्र गृह की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था कड़ी कर दी गई है। शहर के केएलएस कॉलेज तथा शिक्षक प्रशिक्षण कॉलेज में बने स्ट्रांग रूम की सुरक्षा पूर्ण रूप से अर्द्धसैनिक बलों के हवाले कर दी गई।

त्रिस्तरीय सुरक्षा घेरा के तहत सीआईएसफ और व जिला पुलिस के जवानों को लगाया गया है। जिला प्रशासन ने समूचे कॉलेज परिसर और उसके आसपास के इलाके को अ‌र्द्धसैनिक बलों के हवाले कर दिया है। सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से चप्पे-चप्पे पर सुरक्षा बल मुस्तैदी से तैनात है। विधानसभा वार बनाए गए स्ट्रांग रूम में सील बंदी की प्रक्रिया के बाद बूथ वार रखी ईवीएम की सुरक्षा के लिए कड़े इंतजाम किए गए। बज्रगृह की सुरक्षा को लेकर जिलाधिकारी यशपाल मीणा ने आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश भी जारी किया है।
हाई सिक्योरिटी टेस्ट के बाद ही इंट्री
स्ट्रांग रूम के आसपास सामान्य लोगों के एंट्री पूरी तरह से बैन कर दी गई है। यहां तक कि कॉलेज परिसर में बिना पहचान पत्र किसी भी व्यक्ति को प्रवेश नहीं दिया जा रहा है। सुरक्षा बल के जवान जिला प्रशासन द्वारा मुहैया कराए गये पहचान पत्र की जांच के बाद ही व्यक्तियों को प्रवेश की अनुमति दे रहे हैं। मैं आपात स्थिति से निपटने के लिए हर तरह के इंतजाम किए गए हैं। आगजनी की कोई घटना न घटित हो इसके लिए फायर बिग्रेड की गाड़ियों के साथ दमकल कर्मियों को तैनात किया गया है।

जिम्मे स्ट्रांग रूम की सुरक्षा, सीसीटीवी से चारों दिशाओं में रखी जा रही नजर

स्ट्रांग रूम के चारों दिशाओं में सीसीटीवी कैमरे

कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच प्रत्याशियों के इलेक्शन एजेंट, ऑब्जर्वर, आरओ व एआरओ के मौजूदगी में वज्रगृह को सील किया गया है। सुरक्षा में कोई कोताही न हाे इसलिए स्ट्रांग रूम की सुरक्षा को बेहद संवेदनशील मानते हुए सुरक्षा के लिए अत्याधुनिक तकनीक का सहारा लिया जा रहा है। सीसीटीवी सर्विलांस पर वज्रगृह को रखा गया है। वज्रगृह के मुख्य द्वार से लेकर बाहर तक चारो दिशा में सीसीटीवी लगाए गए हैं। ताकि वज्रगृह को कैमरो में देखा जा सके।

12 दिन करना होगा इंतजार| प्रत्याशियों व समर्थकों को रिजल्ट के लिए थोड़ा लंबा इंतेजार करना होगा। क्योंकि राज्यभर में 8 नवंबर को मतदान खत्म हो रहा है। इसके बाद 10 नवंबर को मतगणना होगी। इस लिहाज से नवादा, रजौली, हिसुआ, गोविंदपुर तथा वारिसलीगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र के लोगों काे 13 दिन का लंबा इंतेजार रिजल्ट के लिए करना होगा। इसमें 1 दिन बीत गए हैं और अब 12 दिन शेष रह गए हैं। लोगों की निगाहें 10 नवंबर को मतगणना पर जा टिकी है।

10 को खुलेगा प्रत्याशियों के किस्मत का ताला| नवादा जदयू प्रत्याशी विधायक कौशल यादव, राजद प्रत्याशी व पूर्व मंत्री राजबल्लभ प्रसाद की पत्नी विभा देवी , हिसुआ विस क्षेत्र से भाजपा प्रत्याशी सह विधायक अनिल सिंह, कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी व पूर्व मंत्री स्व. आदित्य सिंह की पुत्रवधू नीतू कुमारी, वारिसलीगंज में भाजपा प्रत्याशी सह विधायक अरुणा देवी, पूर्व विधायक की पत्नी व निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी आरती सिन्हा, कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी सतीश कुमार, गोविदपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में जदयू प्रत्याशी सह विधायक पूर्णिमा यादव, राजद प्रत्याशी मो. कामरान, रजौली में राजद प्रत्याशी सह विधायक प्रकाशवीर, पूर्व विधायक सह भाजपा प्रत्याशी कन्हैया कुमार आदि प्रमुख चेहरे चुनावी मैदान में हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें