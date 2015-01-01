पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रत्यक्षदेव की आराधना शुरू:खरना के साथ शुरू हुआ 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास, आज देंगे पहला अर्घ्य

नवादा4 घंटे पहले
  • आज व्रती महिलाएं उपवास रखेंगी व शाम में भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देंगी

चार दिवसीय छठ महापर्व के तीसरे दिन आज व्रती महिलाएं उपवास रखेंगे तथा शाम में भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देंगी। छठ व्रत के अर्घ्य देने के लिए जिले में सैकड़ों छठ घाट सज धज कर तैयार हो चुके हैं। कहीं जेसीबी से खोदकर नदी कुंड बनाया गया है तो कहीं बोरिंग कर पाताल से पानी निकाला गया है। नवादा शहर में मिर्जापुर शोभनाथ मंदिर गढ़ पर सूर्य मंदिर गोनावा सूर्य मंदिर छठ घाट को आर्घ्यदान के लिए तैयार किया गया है। अर्ध देने के लिए पर्याप्त जल की व्यवस्था की गई है घाट पर बेहतर तरीके से साफ सफाई और लाइटिंग की गई है। शुक्रवार को छठ पूजा के तीसरे दिन पहला अघ्र्य दिया जाएगा। संध्या में नियत समय से डूबते हुए सूर्य को सभी व्रती अघ्र्यदान करेंगी। इसे लेकर संध्या 4 बजे से ही व्रतियों और उनके साथ रहे श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ छठ घाट पर पहंुचने लगेगी। शनिवार की अहले सुबह उगते हुए सूर्य को अघ्र्य दिया जायेगा।
कल के अर्घ्यदान करने के साथ ही होगा व्रत का पारण
शनिवार को उगते हुए सूर्य को अघ्र्यदान करने के साथ ही छठ व्रत का पारण हो जायेगा। चार दिनों तक चले इस महाव्रत का समापन हो जायेगा। सभी व्रतियों द्वारा पारण का पूजन व प्रसाद खाने के बाद दूसरे लोगों में छठ पूजा का प्रसाद बांटा जायेगा। अर्ध देने के लिए छठ व्रती माताएं आज ठेकुआ तथा लड्डू बनाएंगे।

महापर्व छठ को लेकर बाजारों में पूजा सामग्रियों की खरीद को उमड़ा जनसैलाब

घेरे में दूरी बनाकर रखना होगा डलिया
कोरोना संक्रमण के डर के बीच हो रहे छठ महापर्व के दौरान प्रशासन ने एहतियात बरतने के निर्देश दिए हैं। छठ घाट पर सोशल डिस्टेंस बनाए रखने के लिए विशेष व्यवस्था की गई है। नवादा शहर के मिर्जापुर ऐसी छठ घाट पर सोशल डिस्टेंस बनाए रखने के लिए डिस्टेंस मार्किंग की गई है। मार्किंग की गई जगह पर ही डलिया रखना है ताकि दूरी बनी रहे।

आस्था: दो महिला कैदियों ने रखा छठ का व्रत
नवादा|गांव की गलियों और मंदिरों में ही नहीं जेल की कोठियों में भी छठ की धूम दिख रही है। नवादा मंडल कारा में भी छठ के गीत से वातावरण भक्ति में हो रहा है। नवादा मण्डल कारा में बंद दो महिला कैदियों ललिता देवी और रेनू देवी ने भी छठ पूजा का अनुष्ठान किया है। इसके लिए जेल प्रशासन ने पूरी तैयारी की है। व्रत रखने में व्रतियों को अन्य महिला कैदी सहयोग कर रही है। जेल प्रशासन ने बताया कि ललीता देवी मादक पदार्थ गांजा बिक्री के मामले में पकड़ा कर मंडल कारा आई थी। वहीं रेनू देवी भी एक मामले में गिरफ्तार होकर जेल आई है। इन्हीं दोनों कैदियों ने छठ व्रत का अनुष्ठान रखा है। नवादा मंडल कारा का माहौल भी भक्तिमय हो गया है।

छठ पूजा को लेकर शहर और छठ घाट पर हुई लाइटिंग
नवादा| छठ महापर्व के अवसर पर प्रशासन के अलावा सामाजिक संगठनों और अन्य संस्थाओं के द्वारा श्रद्धालु की सुविधा के लिए कई तरह केेेे इंतजाम किए गए हैं। परेशानी ना हो इसक न्यू छठ घाट के अलावे शहर में भी बेहतर लाइटिंग की सुविधा की गई है। छठ पूजा को लेकर नवादा शहर में अनेक जगहों पर लाइटिंग की गयी है। गोला रोड, स्टेशन रोड, कलाली रोड समेत दूसरे जगहों पर रंगीन लाइटिंग लगायी गयी है। पूरा शहर छठ पूजा की आस्था में लाइटिंग से सराबोर हो गया है। इस बीच हर जगह छठि मईया के बजते पारंपरिक गीतों से माहौल पूरी तरह से भक्तिमय हो रहा है।

जिलाधिकारी ने विभिन्न छठ घाटों का किया निरीक्षण
नवादा के डीएम यशपाल मीणा एवं सदर एसडीओ उमेश कुमार भारती ने गुरुवार को कौआकोल पहुंच विभिन्न छठ घाटों का निरीक्षण किया। इस दरम्यान उन्होंने प्रखण्ड स्तरीय अधिकारियों एवं पूजा कमिटी के सदस्यों को कई आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए। डीएम श्री मीणा ने कोविड-19 के संक्रमण से बचाव को लेकर सरकार द्वारा जारी दिशा-निर्देश के अनुसार ही लोगों से इस वर्ष छठ पर्व मनाने की अपील की। उन्होंने कहा कि आस्था के साथ साथ लोगों की सुरक्षा का भी ख्याल प्रशासन को है। इसलिए लोग पर्व को शांतिपूर्वक सम्पन्न कराने में प्रशासन का सहयोग करें।

उन्होंने छठव्रतियों से अपील की कि वे यथासंभव अपने घर के पास ही छठ घाट बनाकर छठ व्रत का आयोजन करें। साथ ही 80 वर्ष से ऊपर के बुजुर्ग,10 वर्ष से कम उम्र के बच्चे,बीमार एवं गंभीर बीमारी से ग्रस्त व्यक्तियों को छठ घाट पर न जाने की सलाह दी। डीएम ने निरीक्षण के दौरान रानीबाजार सूर्य मंदिर के निकट बने बघेल नदी के घाट एवं सोखोदेवरा गांव अवस्थित सूर्य मंदिर छठ घाट पहुंचकर कोविड 19 से बचाव, प्रकाश एवं सुरक्षा की व्यवस्था को लेकर उपस्थित अधिकारियों को भी कई निर्देश दिए। मौके पर बीडीओ संजीव कुमार झा, सीओ अंजली कुमारी, थानाध्यक्ष मनोज कुमार, शिक्षक मुकेश कुमार, मुखिया प्रतिनिधि योगी त्यागनाथ, मनोज कुमार आदि मौजूद थे।

