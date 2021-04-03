पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा:वीक्षकों की सुस्ती पर विभाग की सख्ती चार दिनों में 66 शिक्षकों पर हुई कार्रवाई

नवादाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चौथे दिन 22 छात्र हुए परीक्षा से निष्कासित, इसमें 12 वारिसलीगंज से

इंटर की परीक्षा चौथे दिन भी शांतिपूर्ण वातावरण में सम्पन्न हुई। शांतिपूर्ण वातावरण में कदाचार मुक्त परीक्षा सम्पन्न कराने को लेकर जिला प्रशासन व शिक्षा विभाग सख्त रुख अख्तियार किए हुए है। परिणाम स्वरूप वीक्षण कार्य में सुस्ती बरतने वाले वीक्षक व व्यवस्था में लापरवाही दिखाने वाले केन्द्राधीक्षक कार्रवाई की जद् में आ रहे हैं। डीएम एवं डीईओ की सख्ती का अंदाजा इसी से लगाया जा सकता है कि चार दिनों की परीक्षा में जहां 28 परीक्षार्थियों को कदाचार के आरोप में परीक्षा से निष्कासित किया गया। वहीं वीक्षण कार्य में सुस्ती बरतने पर परीक्षार्थियों से दो गुणा अधिक 66 शिक्षकों पर कार्रवाई की गई है। इसमें 5 से अधिक केन्द्राधीक्षक भी शामिल हैं।
दूसरे दिन 6 व चौथे दिन 22 परीक्षार्थी नकल करते धराए
इंटर परीक्षा में शायद यह संयोग है कि पहले दिन और तीसरे दिन एक भी पयीक्षार्थी कदाचार के आरोप में परीक्षा से नहीं निष्कासित हुआ। जबकि दूसरे दिन हिसुआ के प्रोजेक्ट कन्या इंटर स्कूल से 1 तथा इंटर स्कूल हिसुआ से 5 छात्रों को निष्कासित किया गया। वहीं चौथे दिन यानि गुरुवार को 22 परीक्षार्थियों को नकल के आरोप में परीक्षा से निष्कासित किया गया।

लापरवाही बरतने वाले 66 शिक्षकों में पांच से अधिक केन्द्राधीक्षक शामिल

डीईओ ने किया केंद्रों का निरीक्षण
जिला नियंत्रण कक्ष में प्रतिनियुक्त समग्र शिक्षा के प्रखंड साधन सेवी दिलीप कुमार ने बताया कि जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी संजय कुमार चौधरी कई परीक्षा केन्द्रों का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे। इसमें से पहली पाली में जीवन ज्योति पब्लिक स्कूल सहजपुरा से 5 तथा मानस भारती एजुकेशनल कॉम्प्लेक्स से 5 परीक्षार्थियों को जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी ने नकल करते पकड़ा। वहीं दूसरी पाली में उन्होंने बीके साहू इंटर स्कूल से 5 तथा नेशनल इंटर स्कूल माफी से 7 परीक्षार्थियों को नकल करते पकड़ लिया।

25 शिक्षकों से मांगा गया स्पष्टीकरण
शांतिपूर्ण महौल में परीक्षा सम्पन्न कराने की जगह शोरगुल एवं कुछ छात्रों का कदाचार में लिप्त पाए जाने पर संबंधित एग्जाम हॉल के वीक्षक समेत कई केन्द्राधीक्षकों पर कार्रवाई की गाज गिरी है। समग्र शिक्षा अभियान के डीपीओ सह इंटर परीक्षा के नोडल पदाधिकारी मो.जमाल मुस्तफा ने बताया कि कुल 66 शिक्षकों से स्पष्टीकरण पूछा गया है। वीक्षण कार्य में लापरवाही के आरोप में पहले दिन 10,दूसरे दिन 14,तीसरे दिन 17 तथा चौथे दिन 25 शिक्षकों से स्पष्टीकरण की मांग जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी द्वारा किया गया है। संतोषजनक जबाव नहीं देने पर बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति अधिनियम के तहत कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

कदाचार के आरोप में निष्कासित छात्र
मानस भारती से गौरव कुमार, देवेंद्र कुमार, चन्द्रमणि कुमार, चन्दन कुमार, श्रीराम कुमार।
जीवन ज्योति पब्लिक स्कूल से मो. मिस्टर,रौशन कुमार, रवि कुमार,सचिन कुमार, शिवम राज।
बीके साहू इंटर स्कूल से अखिलेश कुमार, आनंदी कुमार,मोहित कुमार,नीरज कुमार, प्रवीण कुमार।
नेशनल इंटर स्कूल माफी से सुमित कुमार, शैलेन्द्र कुमार,राहुल कुमार, सुजीत कुमार,अरुण कुमार, शैलेश कुमार,कुंदन कुमार।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें