पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

परेशानी:विसर्जन के बाद घाटों की स्थिति बदतर तालाब में जमा है प्रतिमाओं का मलवा

नवादा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक तालाब में विसर्जित हुई 100 से अधिक प्रतिमाएं, नतीजा अब तालाब में गंदगी का अंबार
  • हर साल महीने दिन तक तालाबों मंे रहता है मलबा, 72 घंटे बाद भी नहीं हुई सफाई

कोरोना संक्रमण को नियंत्रण में करने के लिए बिना जुलूस के ही दुर्गा प्रतिमाओं का विसर्जन करा लिया गया लेकिन प्रतिमा विसर्जन के बाद तालाब की सफाई सभी भूल गए। प्रतिमाओं का विसर्जन तो हो गया लेकिन जिन जगहों पर प्रतिमाओं का विसर्जन किया गया वहां गंदगी का अंबार लग गय गया है।

पूजा समितियों और प्रशासन ने नवादा शहर के शोभ पर स्थित तालाब में करीब 100 से अधिक प्रतिमाओं का विसर्जन तो करा दिया लेकिन तालाबों और घाटों की सफाई किसी को याद नहीं रहा। नतीजा यह हुआ कि तालाब में गंदगी का अंबार लगा है। मूर्ति के मलबे से तालाब में सिर्फ मलबे ही दिख रहें हैं। तालाब साफ नहीं किया गया तो संक्रमण का खतरा बढेगा।

यह सिर्फ नवादा शहर की स्थिति नहीं है बल्कि जिले भर के सभी शहरों में ऐसी ही स्थिति है। प्रतिमा विसर्जन का प्लान के तहत पूर्व निर्धारित कार्यक्रमों के तहत शहर के करीब एक दर्जन से ज्यादा प्रतिमाओं का विसर्जन शोभिया पर स्थित तालाब में किया गया है। यही हाल हिसुआ के मदनेश्वर मंदिर स्थित तालाब की है जहां छोटे तालाब में सिर्फ गंदगी ही दिख रही है।

तालाब में नेवारी लकड़ी और केमिकल
जिले के कई तालाबों में तो महज चार पांच फीट पानी है , इसलिए प्रतिमाओं का ढांचा पानी से ऊपर दिख रहा है। नवादा शहर के शोभ नाथ मंदिर के तालाब में करीब 10 पंडालों की 100 से ज्यादा प्रतिमाओं का विसर्जन कराया गया है। अब तालाब में नेवारी, नकली बाल, केमिकल और लकड़ी के अलावा थर्मोकोल भरा पड़ा है। थर्माकोल के अवशेष पानी को सबसे ज्यादा प्रदूषित करते हैं।

तालाबों में स्थिति खराब
मूर्ति विसर्जन के बाद मलबा छोड़ दिए जाने का सबसे घातक असर तालाब पर ही होता है। दरअसल नदी में मूर्तियों के विसर्जन का बड़ा फायदा ये होता था कि प्रतिमाओं का मलबा बहकर आगे निकल जाता है। इससे नदी में एक जगह गंदगी नहीं दिखती है। लेकिन आहर और तालाबों के ठहरे जल में प्रतिमा विसर्जन के बाद हालात बिगड़ने लगते हैं। विसर्जन के 24 घंटे बीत जाने के बाद भी न तो प्रशास इसकी सुध ले पा रहा है और न ही पूजा समितियां

एक पूजा पंडाल में 8-10 प्रतिमाएं
नवादा शहर के 33 पूजा पंडालों में करीब 300 से अधिक प्रतिमाएं स्थापित की गई थी। कुछ पूजा पंडालों की स्थाई प्रतिमाओं को छोड़कर बाकी सभी पूजा पंडालों की प्रतिमाएं विसर्जित की जाती है । बता दें कि पूजा पंडालों में एक प्रतिमा के साथ गणेश, लक्ष्मी, सरस्वती और कार्तिक ,शेर ,भैंसे, महिषासुर आदि की मूर्ति भी होती है। इसके अलावा कई जगहों पर पर कोई विशेष संदेश देने के लिए भी प्रतिमाएं लगाई जाती है।

इसके चलते नवादा शहर में इस बार करीब करीब 300 से ज्यादा प्रतिमाएं विसर्जित की गई हैं। प्रतिमा विसर्जन के बाद प्रशासन के बाद सफाई कराई जाएगी कि नहीं इसकी जानकारी हमें नहीं है लेकिन हम प्रतिमाओं के अवशेष को ऐसे नहीं छोड़ेंगे। हम लोग जल्द ही वन अवशेषों को वहां से हटाकर धर्म संगत निपटान करेंगे। -हरि कृपाल, अध्यक्ष पूजा समिति

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें