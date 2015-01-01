पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:एएनएमसीएच के डॉक्टर ने पत्नी से की मारपीट

नवादा4 घंटे पहले
  • समाज की महिलाओं के सहयोग से सामने आया मामला

नवादा के एक डॉक्टर द्वारा पत्नी की बेरहमी से पिटाई करने और प्रताड़ना का मामला सामने आया है। घटना के बाद पत्नी ने समाज की महिलाओं को अपनी आपबीती बताई इसके बाद समाज की महिलाओं ने डॉक्टर के घर पहुंच कर पीड़िता को सम्मान के साथ रखने की अपील की। इस पूरे मामले का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। वायरल वीडियो नवादा का बताया जा रहा है। समाज की महिलाएं डॉक्टर के घर में पीड़िता को लेकर पहुंची थी। कहा जा रहा है कि डॉक्टर फिलहाल एनएमसीएच में पदस्थापित है और नवादा में निजी क्लीनिक भी चलाते हैं। सूत्रों की माने तो महिलाओं के समझाने का भी कोई असर नहीं हुआ और पीड़िता अभी दर-दर की ठोकर खा रही है। इससे सम्बंधित ऑडियो, वीडियो व तस्वीरें साेशाल मीडिया में खूब वायरल हो रहा है।

वायरल फोटो और वीडियो में पत्नी के शरीर पर मारपीट के दाग भी हैं। पत्नी के साथ मारपीट करने वाले डॉक्टर हड्डी रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. प्रहलाद कुमार बताए जा रहे हैं। वे एएनएमसीएच, गया में पदस्थापित हैं और नवादा शहर में भी निजी प्रैक्टिस करते हैं। बताया जाता है कि करीब नौ साल पहले उनकी शादी हुई थी। कुछ दिन बाद ही उतारना शुरू हो गया लेकिन पत्नी ने परिवार के इज्जत की चिंता करते हुए चुप रहना बेहतर समझा। प्रताड़ना जब हद पार करने लगी तो पत्नी ने समाज की महिलाओं को आपबीती सुनाई।

अब यह मामला सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। जिसके बाद चिकित्सक की खूब किरकिरी हो रही है। एक ऑडियो में पीड़िता अपने पति पर गया ले जाकर मारपीट करने की शिकायत किसी अन्य महिला से कर रही है। वहीं वीडियो में कुछ महिलाएं घर जाकर डॉक्टर के परिवार से बात कर रही हैं। लोग शिक्षित परिवार में इस प्रकार की घटना की खूब निंदा कर रहे हैं। इस मसले पर डॉ. प्रहलाद कुमार ने कहा कि ऐसी कोई बात नहीं है। सोशल मीडिया पर क्या वायरल हो रहा है, इसकी भी जानकारी नहीं है।

