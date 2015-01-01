पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आवेदन:सहायक गोदाम प्रबंधक के खिलाफ एसडीओ को आवेदन

नवादा4 घंटे पहले
  • अक्टूबर का खाद्यान्न जल्द उपलब्ध कराने की मांग की

प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित राज्य खाद्य निगम गोदाम के सहायक गोदाम प्रबंधक की मनमानी के खिलाफ पीडीएस दुकानदारों ने मोर्चा खोल दिया है। पीडीएस दुकानदारों ने एसडीओ चंद्रशेखर आजाद को लिखित आवेदन देकर अक्टूबर माह का खाद्यान्न जल्द उपलब्ध कराने की मांग की है। जन वितरण प्रणाली के दुकानदारों में राम सजीवन सिंह, उमेश प्रसाद, रामस्वरूप सिंह, संतोष कुमार, प्रमोद सिंह, ललन सिंह, योगेंद्र पासवान, सुरेंद्र कुमार सुधीर, सुजीत कुमार, मदन रजक, राम लखन यादव, राजीव कुमार,मीना देवी, शशिकांत कुमार समेत दर्जनों दुकानदारों ने आवेदन में बताया है कि प्रखंड क्षेत्र के सभी जन वितरण प्रणाली दुकान को डोर स्टेप डिलीवरी के तहत अक्टूबर का खाद्यान्न दुकान तक नहीं पहुंचाया गया है।जबकि आज 6 नवंबर हो चुकी है और विभाग के द्वारा वितरण भी चालू है। लेकिन सहायक गोदाम प्रबंधक के द्वारा समय की कमी बतलाते हुए औसत वजन के आधार पर आपूर्ति किया जाता है। इस माह कुछ विक्रेताओं को ही औसत वजन के आधार पर खाद्यान्न भेजा गया है। कम वजन की शिकायत जनवितरण विक्रेताओं के द्वारा बार-बार किया जा रहा है। दुकानदारों ने धर्म कांटा से वजन कराकर डोर स्टेप के तहत पहुंचाने का निर्देश दें।

