जयंती मनाई:छोटी सी उम्र में इंदिरा ने विदेशी वस्तुओं की होली जलते देखी थी जिसके बाद खुद भी अपनी गुड़िया भी जला दी

नवादा2 घंटे पहले
  • कांग्रेस कार्यालय में मनाई भारत के प्रथम महिला प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती

भारत की पहली महिला प्रधानमंत्री स्व. इंदिरा गांधी का जन्म दिवस कांग्रेस कार्यालय में गुरुवार को मनाया गया। कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष बंगाली पासवान की अध्यक्षता में सबसे पहले इंदिरा गांधी के चित्र पर फूल माला चढ़ा कर कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत की गई। मौके पर गोपेश कुमार ने उनके जीवन पर प्रकाश डालते हुए कहा कि भारत की पहली महिला प्रधानमंत्री के रूप में पहचान रखने वाली इंदिरा गांधी का जीवन परिचय काफी रोचक है। उनका हिंदू से लेकर इंदिरा और फिर प्रधानमंत्री बनने तक का सफर न केवल प्रेरणादाई है बल्कि भारत में महिला सशक्तिकरण के इतिहास का महत्वपूर्ण अध्याय भी है।

उन्होंने 1966 से लेकर 1977 तक और 1980 से लेकर मृत्यु तक देश के प्रधानमंत्री का प्रभार संभाला था। कहा कि आज हम लोग इंदिरा गांधी की 103 वीं जयंती मना रहे हैं। वे बचपन से ही देशभक्ति का भावना रखती थी। उस समय भारत के राष्ट्रवाद आंदोलन भी एक राजनीति में विदेश ब्रिटिश उत्पादों का बहिष्कार करना भी शामिल था। और उस छोटी सी उम्र में इंदिरा ने विदेशी वस्तुओं की होली जलते देखी थी जिससे प्रेरित होकर 5 वर्ष की उम्र में इंदिरा ने भी अपनी प्यारी गुड़िया जलाने का फैसला किया। क्योंकि उनकी गुड़िया भी इंग्लैंड में बनाई गई थी।

जब इंदिरा गांधी 12 वर्ष की थी तो उन्होंने कुछ बच्चों के साथ वानर सेना बनाई और उसका नेतृत्व किया उसका नाम बंदर ब्रिगेड रखा गया था। इस मौके पर मनीष कुमार, डॉ संजय कुमार, महेश मुखिया, अरुण कुमार ,पारस सिंह, इंटेक्स एल अध्यक्ष प्रमोद कुमार, जागेश्वर पासवान, फकरू अली अहमद आदि लोग उपस्थित थे। इधर जिला कांग्रेस के पूर्व महामंत्री मो. एजाज अली मुन्ना ने प्रथम महिला प्रधानमंत्री के जन्म दिवस पर छठ व्रतियों के बीच व्रत सामग्री का वितरण किया।

