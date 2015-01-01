पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:छठ घाटों पर गहरे जलाशयों की बैरिकेडिंग करें: डीएम

नवादा3 घंटे पहले
  • शांति व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए शरारती लोगों की हर गतिविधि व सोशल मीडिया पर निगरानी रखने का दिया निर्देश

शरारती लोगों द्वारा शांति व्यवस्था भंग न हो इसके लिए जिले के सभी संवेदनशील स्थानों पर सतत निगरानी एवं गश्ती करना सुनिश्चित करेंगे। अपने अपने क्षेत्रों में कड़ी चैकसी एवं सतर्कता बरतते हुए विधि वस्थासंधारित करेंगे तथा असमाजिक तत्वों की हर गतिविधि पर नजर रखेंगे एवं प्राप्त सूचनाओं से तुरंत जिला प्रशासन को अवगत कराएंगे। कोविड 19 गाइडलाइन के तहत भारत सरकार एवं गृह विभाग बिहार पटना द्वारा कोहवड 19 महामारी के नियंत्रण हेतु लागू किए गए प्रतिबंधित/अनुमान्य गतिविधियों से संबंधित आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश एवं समय समय पर प्राप्त कर सीाी आवश्यक दिशा निर्देष को बीडीओ,सीओ थानाध्यक्ष जनमानस को अवगत कराते हुए सख्ती से पालन कराएंगे।

उन्होंने कहा कि बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के उपरांत राजनीतिक दलों के बीच आपसी वैमन्सयता एवं असमाजिक तत्वों की सक्रियता के मद्देनजर शांति एवं विधि व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए प्रशासनिक सतर्कता अपेक्षित है। उन्होंने संबंधित अधिकारियों को सोशल मीडिया पर भी निगरानी रखने का निर्देश दिया। छठ पर्व इस वर्ष 18 नवम्बर को नहाय खय से प्रारंभ होकर 19 को खरना तथा 20 नवम्बर को प्रथम अध्र्य एवं 21 नवम्बर को प्रातः द्वितीय अध्र्य के साथ सम्पन्न होगा। छठ महापर्व के अवसर पर नदी,धाटों,तालापबों एवं जलाशयों के समीप छठ व्रतियों एवं श्रद्धालुओं की भारी भीड़ उमड़ती है। इसके लिए जिला पदाधिकारी यशपाल मीणा ने छठ व्रत से पूर्व पूरी तैयारी मुक्कमल करने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

नदी घाटों/गहरे जलाशयों के किनारे बैरेकेटिंग
छठ के अवसर पर नदी घाटों, तालाबों, डैम आदि पर श्रद्धालुओं एवं छठ व्रतियों की भारी भीड़ उमड़ती है। श्रद्धालुओं एवं छठ व्रतियों द्वारा जलाशयों,नदी घटों पर स्नान के उपरांत भगवान सूर्य को अध्र्य अर्पित किया जाता है। गहरे तालाबों,जलाशयों आदि में बचचों/महिलाओं आदि की डूबने की आशंका बनी रहती है। ऐसी स्थिति में गहरे जलाशयों को चिन्हित कर ससमय बेरिकेटिंग कराने का निर्देश दिया गया।

चिकित्सा व्यवस्था व स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति
सिविल सर्जन नवादा को छठ घाटों पर चिकित्सा सुविधा उपलब्ध रखने तथा स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की प्रबतनियुक्ति का आदेश दिया गया है। डीएम ने चिन्हित गहरे जलाशयों में प्रशिक्षित गोताखोरों,मोटर वोट की आवश्यकता अनुसार उपलब्ध रखने का निर्देश दिया। उन्होंने छठ घाटों की साफ सफाई एवं पर्याप्त रोशनी के लिए इंतजाम करने का निर्देश कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी हिसुआ,वारिसलीगंज एवं नवादा नगर परिषद को दिया।​​​​​​​

