रिजल्ट:फैसला आने से पहले बढ़ी प्रत्याशियों की धड़कनें

नवादा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 1 दिन पहले मतगणना की तैयारियों में जुटे रहे प्रत्याशी

जिले के 70 प्रत्याशियों किस्मत का ताला आज खुल जाएगा। इससे एक दिन पहले सोमवार को प्रत्याशियों की धड़कनें बढ़ी रही। ज्यादातर प्रत्याशियों ने काउंटिंग से 1 दिन पहले का समय कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ बिताया और मतगणना की तैयारियों पर चर्चा किया। हालांकि मतगणना के एक दिन पहले की दिनचर्या में कोई खास बदलाव नहीं आया, आम दिनों की ही तरह महिला प्रत्याशी किचन में नजर आईं। तो कुछ परिवार के बीच बैठकर चुनावी चर्चा करने में लगी थीं।

कोई कार्यकर्ताओं और समर्थकों के साथ चुनावी चर्चा में रहे व्यस्त, तो किसी ने पूजा-पाठ करके की अपने दिन की शुरुआत

दिनभर कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ बैठे रहे अनिल सिंह
पिछले तीन बार से लगातार बन रहे विधायक अनिल सिंह इस बार फिर भाजपा से मैदान में है। पिछले कई दिनों से उत्तर बिहार में चुनाव प्रचार कर रहे थे लिहाजा चुनावी थकान उतारने के लिए सुबह देर से जागे। उठते ही कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ बैठकर और चुनावी चर्चा किया। थोड़ी देर बाद नहा धोकर पूजा पाठ किया। करीब 12:00 बजे के बाद नाश्ता किया उसके बाद कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ बैठ गए।

इत्मीनान दिखे कौशल, तैयारियों के बाद सवेरे सो गए
नवादा से जदयू विधायक कौशल यादव तथा उनकी पत्नी और गोविंदपुर की विधायक पूर्णिमा यादव जीत के प्रति आश्वस्त दिखे। कौशल यादव जहां दिनभर कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ मिलते जुलते रहे और मतगणना की तैयारियों का जायजा लेते रहे हैं वही पत्नी पूर्णिमा यादव भी रोजमर्रा की तरह ही कभी राजनीतिक तो कभी घरेलू गतिविधि में व्यस्त रही। मतगणना के दिन मूड तरोताजा रहे इसलिए सोमवार को आराम को तरजीह दी और सवर सो गए।

परिणाम से बेफिक्र रही विभा देवी, रोज की तरह बिताया दिन
नवादा विधानसभा से राजद उम्मीदवार और पूर्व मंत्री राजबल्लभ प्रसाद की पत्नी विभा देवी मतगणना से 1 दिन पहले जीत के प्रति आश्वस्त दिखी। सोमवार को पूरा दिन उन्होंने पथरा इंग्लिश स्थित अपने आवास में बिताया। सुबह सवेरे उठकर घर का काम निपटाया। नहा धोकर पूजा अर्चना किया । इसी दौरान पार्टी के जिलाध्यक्ष सहित कई नेता मतगणना की तैयारी को लेकर उनके आवास पर पहुंच गए।

