आयोजन:बाल अधिकार सप्ताह कार्यक्रम का आयोजन

नवादा4 घंटे पहले
समाज कल्याण विभाग पटना के आदेश पर बीते 14 नवम्बर से 20 नवम्बर तक बाल अधिकार सप्ताह का आयोजन किया गया है। जिला बाल संरक्षण इकाई नवादा के सहायक निदेशक अंशु कुमारी ने बताया कि बाल संरक्षण इकाई द्वारा स्वंयसेवी संस्था एक्शन एड के सहयोग से गुरुवार को आंती गांव में बाल अधिकार एवं संरक्षण से संबंधित विषयों पर उपस्थित बच्चों एवं जन प्रतिनिधियों के बीच मास्क वितरण,सेनिटाइजर का उपयोग कर व सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करते हुए जागरूकता कार्यक्रम किया गया।

इस दौरान बच्चों का अधिकार,बाल विवाह, दहेज प्रथा,मानव व्यापार, बाल श्रम आदि विषयों पर विस्तृत जानकारी दिया गया। कार्यक्रम में बच्चों के बीच चित्रकारी प्रतियोगिता आयोजित किया गया।मौके पर आंती पंचायत के सरपंच पंकज मिश्रा, पंचायत समिति सदस्य नवल मालाकार,पूर्व सरपंच तनिक सिंह,सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता सुधीर पासवान, एक्शन एड के समन्वयक अरविंद कुमार, नारायण पासवान, मुकेश कुमार आदि लोग मौजूद थे।

