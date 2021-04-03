पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:बैंकों के मर्ज और निजीकरण के खिलाफ किया प्रदर्शन

नवादाएक घंटा पहले
यूनाइटेड फोरम ऑफ बैंक यूनियन के आह्वान पर नवादा में भी धरना प्रदर्शन आयोजित किया गया। नवादा शहर के सब्जी बाजार स्थित केनरा बैंक के गेट पर कर्मचारियों ने धरना प्रदर्शन कर अपनी मांगों के समर्थन में नारे लगाए। वक्ताओं ने आरोप लगाया कि सरकार बैंकों का निजीकरण करने में लगी है यह न तो बैंक कर्मियों के हित में है और ना ही पब्लिक के हित में। बैंक कर्मियों का द्विपक्षीय वेतन समझौता नवम्बर 2017 से लटका के रखा गया है। साथ ही अन्य मांगों पर भी विचार नहीं किया जा रहा है।

इसमें बैंकिग सेवा पांच दिवसीय करने, नयी पेंशन योजना (एनपीएस) समाप्त करने, पुरानी पेंशन योजना लागू करने, पारिवारिक पेंशन में सुधार करने आदि की मांग की है। इस मौके पर ऑफिसर एसोशिएशन के आलोक कुमार ने कहा कि बैंक कर्मी सरकार की सभी योजनाओं को लोगों तक पहुंचाने के लिए काम करते हैं लेकिन अगर सरकारी बैंक ही नहीं रहेगा तो फिर योजनाओं का क्या होगा। केनरा बैंक कर्मचारी एसोसिएशन के नेता सौरव रंजन ने कहा कि विनिवेश के बहाने बैंकों को निजी हाथों में सौंपने की साजिश रची जा रही है। हम लोग इसके खिलाफ आंदोलित हैं और रहेंगे।

