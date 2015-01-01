पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सजा सराफा बाजार:डिजाइन व कई आकर्षक रेंज के साथ सजा सराफा बाजार

नवादा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सोना और हीरा जवाहरात से सजा ज्वेलरी काउंटर

धनतेरस के बाजार में धातुओं की लड़ाई काफी मायने रखती है। अपनी क्षमता के अनुसार करीब हर घर में कोई न कोई ज्वेलरी जरूर आती है। ज्वेलरी की खरीदारी के लिए नवादा शहर का सर्राफा बाजार सज धज कर तैयार हो चुका है। कई प्रतिष्ठानों में बेहतरीन डिस्काउंट आकर्षक डिजाइन के साथ गैलरी की कई गई उतारी गई है। शहर के प्रख्यात सागरमल एंड संस ज्वेलर्स में जोली की कई जबरदस्त रेंज ग्राहकों के लिए उपलब्ध है। सागरमल एंड संस ज्वेलर्स के प्रोपराइटर चेतन चौरसिया ने बताया कि हमारे प्रतिष्ठान में डायमंड पर 20 परसेंट की छूट दी जा रही है। इसके अलावा गोल्ड की खरीदारी पर कई तरह के उपहार दिए जाएंगे। प्रतिष्ठान में कई तरह के धातु उच्च गुणवत्ता में उपलब्ध है। इस बार धनतेरस स्पेशल रेट दी जा रही है जहां न्यूनतम मूल्य पर ज्वेलरी उपलब्ध है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें