छापेमारी:हिसुआ में उपकरण और देसी शराब की गई जब्त

नवादाएक घंटा पहले
जिला मध्य निषेध टीम के द्वारा जिला के हिसुआ थाना क्षेत्र भेलू बीघा बधार में पुलिस की छापेमारी सोमवार को गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर की गई । छापेमारी करते पुलिस को देख धंधेबाज अपने-अपने धंधा और शराब छोड़ कर भागने में सफल रहा । मौजूद पुलिस टीम के द्वारा बधार के चारों तरफ छापेमारी की गई । जिसमें तैयार जावा और 20 लीटर महुआ शराब को जप्त कर जावा नष्ट किया गया । छापेमारी कर रहे एसआई डीके रावत और ऋषि कांत सिंह ने बताया कि जिला टीम के साथ हिसुआ थाना पुलिस के साथ भेलू विघा गांव में छापेमारी की गई । जिसमें पुलिस वाहन को देखते ही धंधेबाज भागने में सफल रहे । लेकिन उनका तैयार शराब और शराब तैयार करने वाले उपकरण को जप्त किया गया । बताया सैकड़ों केजी जावा महुआ को नष्ट किया गया जो जमीन के अंदर गाढ़ा में छिपाया हुआ था ।

