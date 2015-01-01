पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महापर्व:कोरोना पर भारी पड़ी आस्था, छठ घाटों पर भक्तों का सैलाब, कुछ लोगों ने घरों में भी दिया अर्घ्य

नवादा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मिर्जापुर सूर्य मंदिर छठ घाट पर जुटी हजारों श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़, अर्घ्य देने बच्चे, युवा, महिलाओं में दिखा उत्साह

नवादा में कोरोना संक्रमण के डर पर भक्तों की आस्था भारी पड़ी और प्रशासन की हिदायत के बाद भी छठ घाट पर छठ व्रतियों और श्रद्धालुओं का सैलाब उमड़ पड़ा। कुछ लोगों नहीं घर में छठ का अर्क दिया जबकि अधिकतर लोग छठ घाट पहुंचे। प्रशासनिक सख्ती के कारण नवादा शहर के छठ घाट पर मेला और खेल तमाशा तो नहीं लगा लेकिन भक्तों की भीड़ में कोई कमी नहीं दिखी। मिर्जापुर सूर्य मंदिर, नवादा के खुरी नदी छठ घाट पर इस बार बड़ी संख्या में व्रतियों और उनके साथ रहे श्रद्धालुओं ने अघ्र्य दिया।

सुबह और शाम तकबरीन 10 हजार श्रद्धालुओं ने अर्घ्यदान किया। खुरी नदी से लेकर सूर्य मंदिर परिसर में बने दोनों तालाब, और नदी में बने 3 चैनल अघ्र्य के समय पूरी तरह से भरे हुए थे। पूरा माहौल छठ के उत्साह में नजर आया। शहर और आसपास के लोग अहले सुबह से ही उगते सूर्य को अघ्र्य देने के लिए पहुंच रहे थे। इस बीच व्रतियों ने छठि मईया के पारंपरिक गीत गाकर भगवान भास्कर की आराधना की। मिर्जापुर के अलावा मंगर बिगहा, गोनवा , गढ़ पर सूर्य मंदिर, नवादा शोभ मंदिर तालाब आदि स्थानों पर भी छठ भर्तियों की काफी भीड़ देखने को मिली।छठ घाटों पर दूरी को मेंटेन करने के लिए मार्किंग बनाया जा गया था लेकिन भीड़ के आगे या मार्किंग छोटी पड़ गई।

रंगीन रोशनी से जगमगाया सूर्य मंदिर

छठ पूजा के दौरान छठ घाट सूर्य मंदिर तथा छठ घाट जाने वाले रास्तों पर भी लाइटिंग की पर्याप्त व्यवस्था की गई थी। छठि मईया के साथ भगवान सूर्य के प्रति हर किसी की आस्था दिखती है। मिर्जापुर सूर्य मंदिर का पूरा परिसर को रंगीन रौशनी से सजाया गया था। सूर्यमंदिर परिसर को पूरी तरह से चकाचक लाइटिंग से रोशन किया गया था। इसी तरह से गोनावा सूर्य मंदिर को भी आकर्षक तरीके से सजाया गया था। कई जगह स्थानीय समाजसेवियों के द्वारा लाइटिंग और सजावट की व्यवस्था की गई थी।
घाट पर खेल तमाशा गायब, ठेले खोमचे भी नहीं
कोरोना काल के चलते सबसे बढ़िया बदलाव यह देखने को मिला की छठ घाट पर इस बार मेला जैसा नजारा नहीं दिखा। प्रशासनिक सख्ती के कारण नवादा शहर के सबसे प्रमुख छठ घाट मिर्जापुर सूर्य मंदिर के पास ना तो बच्चों के मनोरंजन के लिए झूला व अन्य साधन दिखे और ना ही खाने पीने की वस्तुओं की बिक्री हुई। छठ घाटों की शोभा बढ़ाने वाली चार्ट गोलगप्पे चौमिन आदि की दुकान है इस बार नदारद रही। हालांकि छठ घाट के बाहर सड़क पर ठेला खोमचे जमे रहे और वहां लोगों की भीड़ लगी रही।

छठ घाट पर दिखी प्रशासन की तैनाती
जिले भर के सभी छठ घाटों पर इस बार जिला प्रशासन और पुलिस प्रशासन की तैनाती दिखी। इससे पहले डीएम, एसपी ने मिर्जापुर सूर्य मंदिर छठ घाट पर पहुंचकर वहां का मुआयना किया। इधर, सदर एसडीओ उमेश कुमार भारती व एसडीपीओ उपेंद्र प्रसाद भी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को लेकर ड्यूटी पर तैनात दिखे। मिर्जापुर स्थित छठ घाट पर सदर बीडीओ कुमार शैलेंद्र दल बल के साथ मोर्चा संभाले दिखे।​​​​​​​

