घर से भागे प्रेमी जोड़े:परिवारवालों ने किया विरोध, तो घर से भागे प्रेमी जोड़े

नवादा4 घंटे पहले
युवक-युवती के बीच चल रहे प्रेम का उनके परिजनों ने विरोध किया तो दोनों घर से भाग निकले और गांव से कई किलोमीटर दूर जाकर शादी कर ली। मामला अकबरपुर प्रखंड के कन्नौज गांव स्थित शिवमंदिर की है जहां अचानक दूसरे गांव से पहुंचे प्रेमी प्रेमिका ने बुधवार की शाम भगवान शिव को साक्षी मानकर शादी कर लिया। अकबरपुर कन्नौज स्थित शिवमंदिर में अचानक दोनों पहुंचे तो ग्रामीण हतप्रभ रह गए। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि बुधवार की शाम एक प्रेमी युगल मंदिर पहुंचे। जहां दोनों ने शादी करने की इच्छा जाहिर की। शादी की बाद सुनकर आश्चर्यचकित हो गये और उनलोगों ने परिवार को बुलाने को कहा। प्रेमी युगल ने बताया कि परिवार वाले उसके शादी के खिलाफ हैं इसलिए दोनों मंदिर में शादीकर रहे हैं।

इस बात को सुनकर ग्रामीणों ने शादी का सारा इंतजाम कराकर दोनों को शादी करा दिया। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि युवक ने पुछे जाने पर अपना नाम विश्वकर्मा राजवंशी घर अकबरपुर प्रखंड के पिडरौनी बताया जबकि युवती नवादा की थी जिसका नाम मालती कुमारी था। युवक ने बताया कि हमलोग के बीच कई बर्ष से प्रेम प्रसंग चल रहा था। परिवार वाले शादी करने को राजी नहीं था इसलिए हमलोग ने शादी कर लिए। वही शादी क्षेत्र में चर्चा कि बिषय बना हुआ है।

