प्रशिक्षण:एक एकड़ में मछली पालन कर किसान को एक वर्ष में 3 लाख से ज्यादा का मुनाफा हो सकता है

नवादा2 घंटे पहले
  • डीह रजौली के किसानों को मिला प्रशिक्षण, पानी की बढ़ती बर्बादी पर जताई चिंता, दिए सुझाव

प्रखंड क्षेत्र में संचालित महिला विकास समिति रजौली के तत्वाधान में नाबार्ड द्वारा प्रायोजित कार्यक्रम जल संग्रह एवं मछली पालन कार्यक्रम को लेकर डीह रजौली में प्रशिक्षण शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। प्रशिक्षण शिविर में लोगों को जल संग्रह व मछली पालन करने के तरीकों को बताया गया। झारखंड के हजारीबाग के रिटायर्ड अभियंता धीरेन्द्र कुमार सिन्हा ने उद्घाटन करते हुए ट्रेनिंग ऑन पीसी कल्चर पर जानकारी दी। उन्होंने कहा है कि किसानों को आगे बढ़ना है तो निश्चित रूप से मछली पालन पर ध्यान आकृष्ट करना होगा।

उन्होंने जोर देकर कहा कि अगर एक एकड़ में मछली पालन किया जाए तो किसानों को एक साल में तीन लाख से अधिक का आय होगी। इसलिए अन्य उत्पादन के साथ-साथ मछली पालन अवश्य करना चाहिए। इधर, गांव में ट्रेनिंग ऑन वाटर बजटींग पर सिंचाई विभाग से सेवानिवृत्त अभियंत ने कहा कि बूंद बूंद पानी को बचाना होगा तथा कौन सा फसल लगाया जाए।जिससे कम पानी में उत्पादन हो इसकी अधिक जानकारी होना आवश्यक है।

पानी की बर्बादी रोकना जरूरी
विशेषज्ञों ने कहा कि पानी के बहाव को बनाए गए विधिवत तरीकों से रोकना होगा।ताकि इसका उपयोग पानी का सही समय पर उपयोग हो सके।इस प्रशिक्षण के दौरान प्रशिक्षक के रूप में शंकर दयाल सिंह एवं एमवीएस रजौली सुरेंद्र सिंह कहा कि अगर किसान 1 एकड़ मेंं मछली पालन करते हैं तो किसानों को साल भर में तीन लाख रुपये से अधिक का आय होता है। इसलिए किसान को खेती के साथ साथ मछली पालन भी करना चाहिए। इस दौरान कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ दर्जनों ग्रामीणों एवं अन्य लोग मौजूद थे।

