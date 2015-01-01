पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इलाज के दौरान गई जान:भदौनी में ससुर ने दामाद को ससुराल बुला किया अधमरा, इलाज के दौरान गई जान

नवादा2 घंटे पहले
एक ससुर ने अपने ही दामाद को घर बुलाकर अधमरा कर दिया बाद में इलाज के दौरान दामाद की मौत हो गई। इस मामले में मृतक की पत्नी ने अपने ही पिता के खिलाफ पति की हत्या करने का एफ आई आर दर्ज कराया है। पुलिस ने फर्द बयान दर्ज कर आरोपी ससुर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। घटना नवादा शहर से सटे भदौनी गांव की है जहां एक युवक की पीट-पीटकर हत्या कर दी गयी । बताया जाता है कि निजाम अंसारी के पुत्र नसीम उर्फ पप्पू को ससुराल वाले घर से बुलाकर ले गए थे। जहां उसे पीट-पीटकर घायल कर दिया।

चिंताजनक हालत में उसे अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया, जहां इलाज के दौरान युवक की मौत हो गई। परिजनों ने युवक की मौत के बाद हत्या का आरोप लगाते हुए बताया है कि किसी बात को लेकर ससुराल में विवाद हुआ था। बाद में विवाद इतना बढ़ गया कि देर रात पप्पू की पीट-पीटकर कर दी गई। उसके शरीर पर चाकू से गोदने के निशान हैं। वहीं घटना के बाद पहुंची पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। इस मामले में मृतक की पत्नी ने अपने पिता के खिलाफ पति की हत्या करने का मामला दर्ज कराया है।

