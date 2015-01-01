पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फैसला आज:आज पांच प्रत्याशियों की होगी जीत, 302 घंटे बाद पुनः होगा ईवीएम का स्वीच आॅन

नवादा3 घंटे पहले
  • नवादा के केएलएस काॅलेज एवं डायट में 8 बजे सुबह से शुरू होगी मतगणना

नवादा जिला के पांच विधानसभा रजौली,हिसुआ,गोविंदपुर,वारिसलीगंज एवं नवादा में बीते 28 अक्टूबर को चुनाव सम्पन्न हुआ है। चुनाव सम्पन्न होने के 12 दिन बाद आज मतों की गिनती होनी है। इसके लिए प्रशासनिक स्तर पर जिला प्रशासन द्वारा सारी तैयारियां पूरी की जा चुकी है। मतगणना कार्य के दौरान किसी प्रकार का व्यावधान न हो इसके लिए विभिन्न पदाधिकारियों को कार्य को जिम्मेवारी देते हुए ससमय पालन का निर्देश जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी द्वारा दिया गया है। मतगणना केन्द्र के बाहर और भीतर सुरक्षा के व्यापक इंतजाम किए गए हैं। जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी के अनुसार प्रत्येक विधानसभा के लिए 14 टेबल बनाए गए हैं। मतगणना सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू होगा जो परिणाम घोषित होने तक चलता रहेगा। आज होगी हर विधानसभा में एक प्रत्याशी की जीत: जिले केे पांच विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 70 प्रत्याशी भाग्य आजमा रहे हैं। चुनाव सम्पन्न होने के साथ ही प्रमुख राजनीतिक दलों के प्रत्याशी से लेकर निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी व उनके समर्थक जीत का दावा कर रहे थे। सभी समर्थन अपने चहते प्रत्याशी को जीत होने की बात कर रहे थे। लेकिन आज 70 में से जिले में मात्र 5 प्रत्याशियों की जीत होनी है। चुनाव मैदान में डटे इन प्रत्याशियों के लिए जिले के 17.30 लाख वोटरों में से 8 लाख 64 हजार 675 वोटर्स ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया है।

पांच विधानसभा के 70 प्रत्याशियों के जीत- हार का हो जाएगा फैसला

मतगणना केन्द्र पर कार्य करेगा नियंत्रण कक्ष
उन्होंने कहा कि नवादा जिलान्तर्गत पांच विधान सभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में मतगणना 10 नवम्बर को निश्चित है। मतगणना कार्य नवादा स्थित केएलएस काॅलेज, नवादा में 235-रजौली (अ0जा0) विधान सभा क्षेत्र, 237-नवादा विधान सभा क्षेत्र एवं 239-वारिसलीगंज विधान सभा क्षेत्र के लिए होगी। 236-हिसुआ विधान सभा क्षेत्र एवं 238-गोविन्दपुर विधान सभा क्षेत्र के लिए जिला शिक्षा एवं प्रशिक्षण संस्थान नवादा में 8 बजे पूर्वाह्न से प्रारम्भ होगा तथा परिणाम की घोषणा तक जारी रहेगा। मतगणना केन्द्र में 6 बजे से जिला नियंत्रण कक्ष कार्यरत रहेगा। केएलएस काॅलेज नवादा स्थित नियंत्रण कक्ष का दूरभाष संख्या 06324-295124 है, जिला शिक्षा एवं प्रशिक्षण संस्थान, नवादा स्थित नियंत्रण कक्ष का दूरभाष संख्या 06324-295123 है।

उन्होंने सभी पदाधिकारियों एवं पुलिस पदाधिकारियों को निर्देशित करते हुए कहा सभी प्रतिनियुक्त मजिस्टेट एवं पुलिस पदाधिकारी ससमय अपने प्रतिनियुक्ति स्थल पर पहुंचना सुनिश्चित करेंगे। मतगणना केन्द्र में प्रवेश से पहले सभी की फ्रिस्किंग की जाएगी। महिलाओं का फ्रिस्किंग महिला पुलिस पदाधिकारी ही करेंगी। इस अवसर पर उप विकास आयुक्त वैभव चैधरी, अपर समाहत्र्ता जन षिकायत डाॅ0 कारी प्रसाद महतो, नोडल पदाधिकारी कार्मिक कोषांग संतोष झा, जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी अभ्येन्द्र मोहन सिंह, नोडल पदाधिकारी सामग्री कोषांग राजवर्द्धन, नोडल पदाधिकारी प्रषिक्षण कोषांग विमल सिंह, सभी संबंधित पदाधिकारीगण एवं पुलिस पदाधिकारीगण आदि उपस्थित थे।

जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी व पुलिस अधीक्षक ने की संयुक्त ब्रिफिंग
नगर भवन, नवादा में सभी प्रतिनियुक्त दण्डाधिकारी एवं पुलिस पदाधिकारी के साथ जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी-सह-जिला पदाधिकारी एवं पुलिस अधीक्षक, नवादा द्वारा संयुक्त ब्रिफींग की गई। बिहार विधान सभा आम निर्वाचन 2020 से संबंधित मतगणना का कार्य स्वच्छ, निष्पक्ष एवं पूर्णतः पारदर्षिता के साथ कराये जाने एवं विधि-व्यवस्था संधारित करने हेतु जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी द्वारा आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए गए।
रिजल्ट जानने के लिए 302 घंटे बाद फिर से होगा ईवीएम का स्वीच ऑन

चुनाव सम्पन्न होने के साथ ही मतदान कर्मियों द्वारा पोलिंग एजेंट की मौजूदगी में ईवीएम का स्वीच आॅफ कर सील कर दिया जाता है। इसके बाद ईवीएम कड़ी सुरक्षा में तथा सीसीटीवी की निगरानी में स्ट्राॅग रूम में रखा जाता है। अब 302 घंटे बाद जब काउंटिंग शुरू होगी तब रिजल्ट जानने के लिए फिर से ईवीएम के स्वीच को आॅन किया जाएगा। ईवीएम का स्वीच आॅन होने के साथ ही चंद मिनटों बाद रूझान आना शुरू हो जाएगा। फिलहाल इतने घंटे से सभी प्रत्याशियों एवं उनके समर्थकों की धड़कनें बढ़ी हुई है।

