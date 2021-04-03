पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरुकता:युवा देश के भविष्य, इसे गलत रास्ते पर जाने से बचाएं

नवादाएक घंटा पहले
  • बैठक में शराबबंदी ,साइबर अपराध और शहर में लगने वाले जाम से मुक्ति दिलाने सहित अन्य मुद्दों पर की गई चर्चा

नवादा पुलिस कप्तान धूरत सायली सावलाराम गुरुवार को वारिसलीगंज थाना पहुंचकर क्षेत्र के जनप्रतिनिधि, सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता व आम लोगों से क्षेत्र की समस्या के बारे में जानकारी ली। कहा कि आज के युवा वर्ग देश का भविष्य है। इन्हें गलत रास्ते पर जाने से रोकने के लिए पब्लिक और पुलिस की संयुक्त जवाबदेही है। आयोजित बैठक में एसडीपीओ मुकेश कुमार साहा ,पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर जितेंद्र नाथ, थाना अध्यक्ष पवन कुमार, बीडीओ सत्य नारायण पंडित, अंचल अधिकारी उदय प्रसाद, स्थानीय विधायक प्रतिनिधि शैलेंद्र कुमार सिंह ,मुखिया राजकुमार सिंह, शिक्षाविद डॉ गोविंद तिवारी ,संजय कुमार आदि सैकड़ों की संख्या में क्षेत्र के पंचायत जनप्रतिनिधि, व्यवसाई वर्ग ,युवा वा उपस्थित आम लोगों ने क्षेत्र में व्याप्त कई समस्याओं का जिक्र पुलिस कप्तान के सामने किया।

वारिसलीगंज बाजार को जाम से निजात दिलाने की मांग
वारिसलीगंज बाजार में हर समय लगने वाली लंबी जाम से निजात दिलाने के लिए कुछ जरूरी सुझाव पुलिस कप्तान को बताई गई। उपस्थित लोगों ने बताया कि 2 वर्ष पहले उस समय के तत्कालीन सदर एसडीओ के आदेश से तय समय तक बाजार होकर बड़ी गाड़ियां खासकर बालू लदा वाहनों को जाने पर रोक लगा दी गई थी। जिससे शहर को जाम से बड़ी राहत मिली थी। उस समय ओवर ब्रिज का भी निर्माण नहीं हुआ था। लेकिन अब तो ओवर ब्रिज भी चालू हो चुका है। पुलिस से लोगों ने गुजारिश की कि बाहर से आने वाले बड़े वाहनों को बाजार के बजाए ओवर ब्रिज के रास्ते बाहर निकाल लिया जाए और शहर में अतिक्रमणकारियों से सड़क को मुक्त करा दिया जाए।

साइबर अपराध के खिलाफ समाज के लोगों को भी आगे आने की जरूरत
शराब और साइबर अपराध को रोकने की मांग को लेकर पुलिस कप्तान ने कहा कि क्षेत्र में बढ़ रहे साइबर अपराध की जानकारी मुझे भी है। इसे रोकने के लिए पुलिस के साथ-साथ समाज के लोगों को आगे आने की जरूरत है। जनप्रतिनिधि सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता व आम लोग युवा वर्ग में बढ़ रहे अपराधिक प्रवृत्ति को रोकने के लिए आगे आए और जहां पुलिस की जरूरत हो पुलिस से सहयोग लें।

गुलदस्ता भेंटकर एसपी का किया अभिनंदन
पुलिस पब्लिक बैठक के दौरान गल्ला व्यवसाई, स्वर्णकार संगठन, कपड़ा व्यवसाई समेत बाजार के प्रबुद्ध नागरिकों के द्वारा नवादा एसपी धुरत सायली सांवलाराम को गुलदस्ता, बुके तथा शॉल एवं गुलाब भेंट कर सम्मानित किया। पुलिस कप्तान के वारिसलीगंज पहुंच कर आम लोगों से समस्या की जानकारी लेने को लेकर उपस्थित लोगों में खुशी देखी गई।

