पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:हिसुआ नपं अध्यक्ष की कुर्सी से खतरा टला, कहा - हिसुआ के विकास के लिए हम सभी एक साथ

नवादाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हिसुआ नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष और उपाध्यक्ष की कुर्सी से खतरा टल गया है। बुधवार को बैठक में बोर्ड के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोलने वाले वार्ड पार्षद गुरुवार को मान गए । वार्ड पार्षदों ने अविश्वास प्रस्ताव का नोटिस देने का ऐलान किया था लेकिन गुरुवार को नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष सभी को मना लिया और इसी के साथ 24 घंटे से चल रहा राजनीतिक हलचल भी समाप्त हो गया। बता दें कि बुधवार को 11 वार्ड पार्षदों ने बैठक कर गुरुवार को अविश्वास प्रस्ताव का आवेदन देने की बात कही थी। इसके बाद राजनीतिक सरगर्मियां तेज हो गई थी।

गुरुवार की सुबह से ही नगर पंचायत कार्यालय में गहमागहमी बढ़ गई और वार्ड पार्षदों के बीच मंथन शुरू हो गया। नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष कुंती देवी व उनके पति तथा वार्ड पार्षद अशोक चौधरी नए सभी वार्ड पार्षदों के साथ बैठक किया तथा हिसुआ के विकास के लिए समर्थन मांगा। कई मुद्दों पर बातचीत करने के बाद सभी वार्ड पार्षद मान गए। पूर्व नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष दिलीप कुमार ,रामकरण पासवान, अशोक सिंह आदि ने काकी हम लोग हिसुआ के विकास के लिए कटिबद्ध है। थोड़ी परेशानी थी अब दूर हो गई है। राजनीतिक उठापटक होने से विकास कार्य प्रभावित होता है। हम लोग हिसुआ की जनता के लिए वफादार है और विकास के लिए एकजुट है।

खराब मशीनों को ठीक कराने का निर्देश
इस दौरान नगर पंचायत के पूर्व अध्यक्ष दिलीप कुमार की अगुवाई में वार्ड पार्षदों ने नगर पंचायत के विकास कार्यों के खाका पर विचार विमर्श किया।खराब पड़ी मशीनों को बनाने सहित अन्य मुद्दों पर चर्चा हुई। खास बात यह कि नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष की कुर्सी की एक मात्र दूसरी दावेदार मुनिया देवी के पप्रतिनिधि गोपाल चौधरी भी बैठक में शामिल रहे। इससे तस्वीर साफ हो गई। मौके पर उपाध्यक्ष शंभू शर्मा, पार्षद इंदु देवी के प्रतिनिधि उमेश यादव, विनोद कुमार चंद्रवंशी , उषा देवी के प्रतिनिधि अशोक सिंह, असगर अली, मनोज यादव, मंजू देवी के प्रतिनिधि गया प्रसाद, जितेंद्र कुमार आदि मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें