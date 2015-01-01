पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भूख, प्यास व पेशाब सामान्य से अधिक हो तो कराएं जांच

नवादाएक घंटा पहले
  • द नर्स एंड डायबिटीज थीम पर मना मधुमेह दिवस

आज विश्व मधुमेह दिवस है। इस मौके पर जिला में आमजनों को मधुमेह से होने वाली शारीरिक समस्याओं के प्रति जागरूक किया जाएगा। विश्व मधुमेह दिवस के मौके पर लोगों को मधुमेह के लक्षणों व बचाव की जानकारी दी जाएगी। स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा इसे लेकर सभी प्रखंडों में बैनर और पोस्टर भेजे गये हैं। इस वर्ष विश्व मधुमेह दिवस का थीम द नर्स एंड डायबिटीज है। थीम का मुख्य उद्देश्य मधुमेह की रोकथाम में नर्सों की महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका को लोगों के सामने लाना है। जिले के सभी सरकारी स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों पर मधुमेह रोगियों की जांच व परामर्श की नि:शुल्क सुविधा उपलब्ध है। उम्र के बढ़ने के साथ मधुमेह की समस्या होने की संभावना बढ़ जाती है। कुछ लोग जन्म से ही मधुमेह से प्रभावित होते हैं। मधुमेह कई कारणों से होता है। मेटाबॉलिज्म की समस्या होने पर इंसुलिन बनने की प्रक्रिया प्रभावित होती है। शरीर में इंसुलिन के सही तरीके से काम नहीं करने पर ग्लूकोज की मात्रा बढ़ जाती है। मधुमेह रोगियों को अपने आहार का विशेष ध्यान रखना चाहिए। आहार लेने के समय को भी निर्धारित करना चाहिए। सही समय पर सही आहार नहीं लेना और अनियमित खानपान मधुमेह होने का बड़ा कारण है।

धूम्रपान, फास्ट फूड व मीठी चीज से करें परहेज
मधुमेह के रोगियों को मीठा खाने से परहेज करना चाहिए। यदि मीठा के शौकीन हैं तो कभी कभी हल्के मीठी चीज ले सकते हैं। उन्हें फास्ट फूड, शराब, धूम्रपान व कोल्ड ड्रिंक आदि से दूर रहना चाहिए। खाने में आलू, चावल व बहुत अधिक मांस, मछली व अंडा के सेवन से भी बचना चाहिए। खाने में हरी सब्जी, दाल व रोटी आदि सबसे बेहतर भोजन है। यदि आवश्यक हो तो चिकित्सक से परामर्श कर भोजन संबंधी सलाह ली जा सकती है।
मधुमेह के लक्षणों की ऐसे करें पहचान
भूख, प्यास व पेशाब सामान्य से अधिक लगना, लगातार वजन कम होना, अनावश्यक कमजोरी महसूस होना, जोड़ों में दर्द होना, आंख की रोशनी कम होते जाना।

