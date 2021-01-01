पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:अवैध बालू लदे चार ट्रैक्टर जब्त माफिया फरार, 5 लोगों पर केस

नवादाएक घंटा पहले
  • अवैध बालू खनन के खिलाफ अकबरपुर में खनन विभाग का छापा

अवैध बालू खनन के खिलाफ खनन विभाग ने कार्रवाई करते हुए अवैध बालू लदा 4 ट्रैक्टर जब्त कर लिया है। चारों ट्रैक्टरों को जिले के अकबरपुर से बरामद किया गया जहां बालू माफियाओं द्वारा अवैध बालू लादकर परिवहन किया जा रहा था। हालांकि इस दौरान खनन माफिया भागने में सफल रहे । इस मामले में जांच पड़ताल के बाद 5 लोगों का नाम सामने आया है जिनके खिलाफ अकबरपुर थाने में एफ आई आर दर्ज कराया गया है । बताया जाता है कि गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर जिला खनन पदाधिकारी विजय प्रसाद सिंह ने सोमवार को दल बल के साथ अकबरपुर में छापेमारी किया जहां खूरी नदी पुल पर से चार अवैध बालू लदे ट्रैक्टर को जब्त किया है। खनन पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि गुप्त सूचना मिली थी कि अकबरपुर के विभिन्न घाटों से अवैध बालू का उत्खनन कर बालू माफियाओं द्वारा तस्करी की जा रही है। इसकी सूचना पाकर छापेमारी अभियान चलाया गया जहां अकबरपुर के पुल पर से 4 अवैध बालू लदे ट्रैक्टर को जब्त किया गया है।

मामले में जांच पड़ताल के बाद 5 लोगों का नाम सामने आया है

खनन माफियाओं के हौसले बुलंद
बता दें कि प्रशासनिक रोक के बावजूद हां ना करेंगे जिले के विभिन्न बालू घाटों पर बालू माफियाओं द्वारा अवैध तरीके से बालू का उठाव कर तस्करी की जा रही है। जिससे सरकार को लाखों की राजस्व की नुकसान हो रही है। बालू माफियाओं के हौसले इतने बुलंद है की रात तो रात दिन के उजाले में भी बालू की चोरी करने से बाज नहीं आ रहे हैं। यहां तक कि कई जगह तो बालू माफिया पुलिस और खनन विभाग पर भी हमला कर दे रहे हैं । कई बार ऐसे मामले सामने आ चुके हैं और पुलिसकर्मी घायल भी हुए हैं । फिलहाल अवैध बालू खनन का धंधा रोकना प्रशासन के लिए टेढ़ी खीर साबित हो रही है। हालांकि बीते कुछ दिनों से खनन विभाग ने खनन माफियाओं के खिलाफ अभियान तेज करते हुए अवैध बालू लदे दर्जनों ट्रैक्टर और ट्रकों को जप्त किया है ।

कुलना के 4 और गाजीपुर के एक के खिलाफ केस

जिला खनन पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि जांच पड़ताल में खनन माफियाओं का नाम सामने आया है और उनके खिलाफ थाने में एफ आई आर दर्ज कराया गया है । दर्ज एफआइआर में कहा गया है कि अकबरपुर थाना क्षेत्र के कोलना निवासी स्व अरविंद सिंह के पुत्र गोपाल कुमार और राहुल कुमार, किशोरी सिंह के पुत्र सत्य प्रकाश कुमार , स्वर्गीय रामाश्रय सिंह के पुत्र प्रवीण सिंह तथा गाजीपुर निवासी विलास सिंह के पुत्र छोटे सिंह पुराना घाट से बालू का अवैध खनन करते थे और दूसरे जगह पर पहुंचाते थे । अवैध बालू खनन कानूनन अपराध है।

