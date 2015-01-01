पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गाइडलाइन जारी:महापर्व छठ की विधि-व्यवस्था को लेकर दिये गए आवश्यक निर्देश

नवादा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • समाहरणालय नवादा में की गयी नियंत्रण कक्ष की स्थापना, डीएम-एसपी ने जारी किया संयुक्तादेश

18 से 21 नवम्बर 2020 तक छठ पर्व मनाए जाने को लेकर जिला पदाधिकारी यश पाल मीणा एवं पुलिस अधीक्षक हरि प्रसाथ के द्वारा संयुक्त आदेश जारी किया गया है। छठ महापर्व 2020 के अवसर पर कोविड-19 के संक्रमण को रोकने हेतु गृह मंत्रालय भारत सरकार द्वारा निर्गत दिशा निर्देश का अनुपालन करने के लिए कहा गया। जिला पदाधिकारी ने स्थानीय छठ पूजा समितियों, नागरिक इकाईयों, वार्ड पार्षदों, त्रिस्तरीय पंचायत प्रतिनिधियों एवं अन्य गणमान्य व्यक्तियों से समन्वय स्थापित करने हेतु बैठकें आयोजित कर कोविड-19 के संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए केन्द्र एवं राज्य सरकार द्वारा समय-समय पर निर्गत निदेशों का पर्याप्त प्रचार-प्रसार करने,लोगों को अधिकाधिक रूप से प्रेरित करने तथा अपने अपने घरों पर ही छठ पूजा करने का निर्देश दिया। नदियों एव तालाब घाटों पर कोविड-19 के संक्रमण के फैलाव को रोकने हेतु छठ पर्व के दौरान सुबह एवं शाम को दिए जाने वाले अर्ध्य को घर पर ही करने की सलाह दी गई।

जिला पदाधिकारी ने कहा कि नदियों से व्रती यदि पूजा हेतु जल लेकर जाना चाहें तो जिला प्रशासन द्वारा इसको विनियमित करते हुए जल ले जाने हेतु आवश्यक व्यवस्था करेगी। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों एवं शहरी क्षेत्रों में अवस्थित छोटे तालाबों पर छठ महापर्व के आयोजन के दौरान मास्क के उपयोग एवं सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के मानकों का अनुपालन सुनिश्चित कराने का निर्देश दिया गया। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों एवं शहरों में अवस्थित तालाबों जहाँ अध्र्य की अनुमति दी जाती है, वहाँ अध्र्य के पूर्व एवं पष्चात् सैनिटाईजेषन का कार्य नगर परिषद् एवं नगर पंचायत द्वारा कराया जायेगा। विभिन्न स्तरों पर छठ पूजा समितियों/मेला समितियों के साथ प्रषासनिक पदाधिकारियों द्वारा बैठक का आयोजन कर, कोविड-19 के संक्रमण के विभिन्न पहलुओं एवं बरती जाने वाली सावधानियों के संबंध में अवगत कराया जाएगा।

आदेश का पालन नहीं किए जाने पर की जाएगी कार्रवाई

आदेश का करना होगा पालन

  • जिन तालाबों पर अध्र्य की अनुमति दी जाए, वहाँ कोविड-19 से संबंधित जागरूकता फैलाने की कार्रवाई की जाय। इस हेतु आवष्यक प्रचार-प्रसार समाग्री का उपयोग किया जाय। साथ ही पब्लिक एड्रेस सिस्टम के माध्यम से भी जागरूकता उत्पन्न की जाय।
  • छठ पूजा के आयोजकों/कार्यकर्ताओं एवं उससे संबंधित अन्य व्यक्तियों को स्थानीय प्रशासन द्वारा निर्धारित शर्तों का पालन करना होगा।
  • छठ पूजा घाट पर अवसर स्पर्श की जाने वाली सतहों, यथा-बैरीकेडिंग आदि को समय-समय पर साफ एवं प्रभावी कीटाणुनाषक से विसंक्रमित किया जाए।
  • आम जन को खतरनाक घाटों के बारे में समाचार के माध्यमों से सूचना दी जाए ताकि अधिक भीड़-भाड़ की स्थिति न बने।

छठ पूजा घाट पर यत्र-तत्र थूकना सर्वथा वर्जित होगा
तालाब में अध्र्य देने के दौरान डूबकी न लें। बैरिकेडिंग इस प्रकार की जाय कि लोग डूबकी न लगा सकें । छठ पूजा घाट पर बैठने या खड़े रहने की व्यवस्था इस तरह से की जाय ताकि पर्याप्त सामजिक दूरी बनी रहे।दो गज की दूरी का अनिवार्य रूप से पालन किया जाय एवं मास्क का प्रयोग किया जाय।

किसी प्रकार के मेला/जागरण/सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन नहीं किया जायेगा।
छठ पूजा के आयोजकों एवं प्रशासन द्वारा पर्याप्त सेनिटाईजर की व्यवस्था की जायेगी। छठ पूजा हेतु वाहनों के प्रयोग को यथासंभव विनियमित किया जायेगा। आयोजकों के सहयोग से इन दिशा-निर्देशों का व्यापक प्रचार-प्रसार किया जाए, ताकि लोगों द्वारा स्वतः इनका पालन करना सुलभ हो। उक्त दिषा-निदेश का उल्लंघन करने वाले व्यक्तियों के विरूद्ध आपदा प्रबंधन अधिनियम की धारा 51-60 के प्रावधानों के अतिरिक्त भादवि की धारा 188 एवं अन्य सुसंगत धाराओं के अधीन कानूनी कार्रवाई की जायेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें